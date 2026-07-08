Picture the scene. It’s the holiday weekend in New York City. Egypt just won a World Cup match, and a pro-Islamist streamer named Sneako is standing in the middle of Manhattan, bullhorning to the crowd:

“This is the Islamic Republic of New Yorkistan. Islam will be in every household!”

New Yorkistan. In the city where the towers fell.

The clip went viral. And somewhere out there, a man who has actually stared down the world’s most wanted terrorist — in the dark, at the top of a staircase in Abbottabad — saw it and decided to weigh in.

Rob O’Neill. The Navy SEAL credited with firing the shots that ended Osama bin Laden.

His first response was pure ice:

If You’re Struggling to See as Well as You Once Did… It’s a BIG Problem.

“These guys sound WAY different when you wake them up at 2am. Shhhhhhh……”

Read that again. That’s not internet tough-guy talk. That’s a man describing his old job.

But the keyboard jihadis couldn’t leave it alone. An account calling itself “The Palestine News Network” — a pro-terror propaganda outlet with a laptop and a grudge — decided to go after him.

They called Rob O’Neill — SEAL Team 6, hundreds of combat missions, the bin Laden raid — a “fing py.”

Let that sink in. Anonymous propagandists, safe behind a screen, calling THAT man a coward.

O’Neill’s reply took ten words. Ten words that will be studied in the Smack Talk Hall of Fame for generations:

“I smoked your G.O.A.T while you were f*ing your goat.”

Game. Over.

The internet did what the internet does when it witnesses a perfect kill shot. The post racked up over 180,000 likes in a matter of hours. Replies poured in from veterans, patriots, and regular Americans who’ve been waiting for somebody — anybody — to stop tiptoeing around these people.

Because here’s the thing about Rob O’Neill: he doesn’t have to prove anything to anyone. He already did, on May 2, 2011, in a compound in Pakistan, while the rest of us were asleep.

The “Palestine News Network” has hashtags. Rob O’Neill has receipts.

These activists strut around American cities declaring conquest, and they’ve gotten used to nobody pushing back. They mistake our patience for weakness. They mistake politeness for surrender.

Then they picked a fight with the one guy in America who has a literal, verified answer to “what have YOU ever done?”

They brought a slur to a gunfight.

America’s enemies should take notes. The quiet professionals are still out there. They still remember how to find you at 2am.

And apparently, they’re pretty good on X, too.

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