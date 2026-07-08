Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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Angelus Irae ☩'s avatar
Angelus Irae ☩
2h

It's true. Terrorists tend not to stay up too late, because they have to be up early to pray. We learned this in Afghanistan.

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S A's avatar
S A
1h

The temperature has risen to the boiling point since SCOTUS stabbed natural-born citizens in the back regarding birth-right citizenship...treasonous traitors! It's ime for congress to be held accountable regarding their oath of officd on an annual basis. They must be natural-born citizens to serve their employers, no dual citizenship! They must be tested in Western civics, State and Constitutional laws before entering public service jobs and annually to keep their jobs, required to attend the reading of the constitution or automatically removed if they fail to attend both days. Strict guidelines to be a public servant must be enacted, including annual audits on any entity/representative receiving taxpayer funds. Full transparency is not negotiable! No Excuses!

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