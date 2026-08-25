Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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Susan A Thompson's avatar
Susan A Thompson
21h

Thank you, ICE! Deport them all!!!

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Jeff Noncent's avatar
Jeff Noncent
21h

There is nothing about Santuary here it is purely Demonic.

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