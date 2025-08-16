Newly unearthed FBI memos are raising serious questions about whether Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA) abused his position on the House Intelligence Committee to leak classified information — and whether those leaks were part of an effort to falsely portray President Donald Trump as a “Russian asset.”

According to FBI Director Kash Patel, the allegation comes from a whistleblower who worked directly with Schiff on the committee in 2017. This was no political opponent — the whistleblower was a Democratic staffer who had considered Schiff a friend.

In testimony provided to the FBI, the staffer claimed Schiff orchestrated a deliberate plan to funnel classified intelligence from the committee to the press, knowing the information would be used to damage Trump. The memos suggest the FBI was aware of these claims at the time but took no apparent action to investigate or stop Schiff.

Watch: Scientists Reveal the Parasite Behind 95% of Senior Dementia Cases — And the Simple Step to Stop It

Despite the seriousness of the allegation, Schiff’s political career advanced. He eventually moved from the House to the Senate, where he now represents California.

The revelations have prompted renewed calls for Schiff to step down. Critics argue that if the memos are accurate, his actions could represent a profound breach of trust and a violation of federal law — potentially rising to the level of treason.

Schiff has shown no willingness to resign, but his ability to cling to power may be running out. With the allegations now public — and with Patel signaling a willingness to pursue accountability — Schiff is facing the one opponent he can’t smear, stall, or spin away: evidence. If these claims hold up, his political career won’t end with a press release. It will end with an indictment.

Watch the full video of Patel’s comments below:

Share