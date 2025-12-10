Tucker Carlson made a trip to Great Britain recently to prove a point. He had recently interviewed an American talk show host named Nick Fuentes, and it infuriated many people. They called for Tucker to be canceled and to be kicked out of MAGA for simply interviewing the guy.

While he was in the UK, Tucker interviewed one of the most extremist leftwing politicians anywhere in the world—Scottish-born MP George Galloway. This is a guy whose political views are so extreme that he makes Nick Fuentes look like Bambi. And nobody said a word about Tucker “platforming” Galloway.

Point proven. The kerfuffle about Nick Fuentes was all BS.

But while Tucker was overseas, he also took time out to have a 90-minute fight with Piers Morgan. The entire conversation was one of the funniest things we’ve seen on the web in ages.

Great Britain has become an authoritarian hellhole in recent years. The government is arresting 12,000 Brits a year if they complain about mass immigration on social media. They’re launching a fleet of facial recognition drones in over 60 cities in the next year to keep a closer eye on everyone at all times.

But the conversation with Morgan really gets funny when Tucker tries to pin him down on the question of the “gay gene” that scientists can’t seem to locate. Tucker manages to slaughter every sacred cow in this debate. You might want to watch this twice just to take it all in:

