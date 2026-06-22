Picture the equipment manager. The poor schlub who hauls the orange cones and the spare cleats and the giant cooler of Gatorade so the strikers stay hydrated for ninety minutes of falling down and clutching their shins. Now picture that Iran tried to bring sixty-seven of him into the United States — except every single one of these “equipment managers” allegedly had direct ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

That’s a lot of cones, folks.

According to Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, speaking to Maria Bartiromo on Fox News this past Sunday, Iran’s World Cup delegation rolled up to the United States with the kind of headcount you’d expect from a touring army, not a soccer team. Most nations, Mullin said, travel with around 120 people — players, coaches, doctors, trainers, the whole circus. The United States looked at Iran’s list, accepted 53 of them, and told the rest to pound sand.

Look at that face. A “gag order” Bill signed in 1994 just resurfaced — and she knows what’s in it.

Why? Because the rest, per DHS, “all also had direct ties to the IRGC and aren’t their normal traveling group.” Translation for those of you who don’t speak diplomatese: the regime that chants “Death to America” on the regular tried to FedEx its terror franchise into the country inside a duffel bag marked “Team Spirit.”

Now, the IRGC is not a booster club. This is the same outfit the United States designated a foreign terrorist organization — the guys who run Iran’s proxy militias, build the drones, train the Hezbollah set, and generally serve as the regime’s traveling roadshow of car bombs and kidnappings. So when Mullin says these fellas had “direct ties” to that crew, he’s not talking about somebody who once liked an IRGC tweet.

And here’s the detail that should make you spit out your coffee. Mullin told Bartiromo, “The guy that tried to get on the plane yesterday had direct ties to the IRGC.” Yesterday. As in, this wasn’t a stale story from some dusty file. As in, while you were grilling burgers and watching the group stage, a man with ties to a terrorist organization was buckling his seatbelt and waiting for the beverage cart, allegedly headed for a city near you.

You have to admire the sheer brass of the thing. We are talking about a country that tried to smuggle its Revolutionary Guard through the front door, in broad daylight, wearing tracksuits. Not over a mountain. Not in the trunk of a Camry. Through customs, with a lanyard that said STAFF.

Of course, the soccer cover is just the part with cameras on it. The quieter story is the one Mullin slipped in next, and it’s the one that ought to keep you up at night. He told Bartiromo that we’re seeing “an unusual amount of Iranian nationals trying to sneak in through our Northern Border — not Southern Border, because President Trump’s policies have closed the southern border.” And when our people catch these northern-route travelers? Most of them, Mullin said, have direct ties to the IRGC.

Read that again. The regime tried the soccer trick and got caught. But the soccer trick was never the only play. While the cameras were pointed at the FIFA pageantry down south, the regime was quietly probing the back fence up north, the one everybody forgot we even had.

This is the part the West has been getting wrong since roughly the fall of Rome. You can build the biggest, prettiest stadium on earth — and we did, because we’re hosting the whole World Cup like the gracious giant we are — and the enemy will look at your spectacle, your fireworks, your halftime show, and see exactly one thing: a crowd to hide in. Bread and circuses worked great until the barbarians figured out you could buy a ticket to the circus.

Remember Munich in 1972? The Olympics, the festival of nations, the brotherhood-of-man montage — and Black September walked right into the athletes’ village. The playbook is forty years older than most of the guys running it, and it still works for the same reason: free societies want so badly to believe the games are sacred that they keep handing out credentials to people who think the games are a target.

So here’s where this goes if nobody’s paying attention. The 53 we let in get watched, fine. But the regime now knows the soccer door is bolted. That just means the next batch comes as a “cultural exchange,” or a “trade delegation,” or — and don’t laugh — a film crew making a documentary about how misunderstood Iran really is. And every guy we turn away at the airport is a guy who already knows there’s a quieter way in through Canada, where the only thing standing between the IRGC and Buffalo is a tree line and an honor system.

Secretary Mullin called Iran “an adversary that you can’t trust,” which, in the annals of understatement, ranks somewhere near “the Titanic had a rough night.” The regime that just tried to mule its terror corps in behind a soccer ball is not going to be shamed into honesty. It is going to be stopped, or it is going to keep going.

The good news is somebody was actually checking the list this time. The bad news is they had to.

Watch the borders. Both of them. The enemy already knows which one you forgot about.

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