Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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Patrick J Green's avatar
Patrick J Green
1h

You cannot trust Persians (iran) . Just dust your Family Bible and read Esther

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Mike W's avatar
Mike W
38m

They should have all been arrested as spies. But it looks like the Mullahs will be right we won't do that it's not politically correct. That's why the military fights the wars not politicians. Politicians just get in the way and cause wars to last much longer than they should.

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