It finally happened. Air Force Major Brennan Schilperoort — the C-130 pilot who told Biden’s Pentagon to pound sand when they demanded he take the jab — just got his entire career restored. Every adverse action erased. Full back pay. Full flying status. The man is back in the cockpit of a C-130J Super Hercules, and the brass who tried to destroy him are the ones left looking stupid.

Break out the good bourbon. We earned this one.

The scoreboard on Biden’s vaccine mandate is absolutely brutal for the people who enforced it. Nearly 8,000 service members kicked out. The mandate officially declared “unlawful as implemented” across every branch. The Coast Guard has reinstated 56 with full back pay. The Air Force just upgraded records for almost 600. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth extended the reinstatement deadline to April 2027. And now Major Schilperoort — whose case might be the most egregious of them all — is flying again.

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Let’s talk about what they did to this man. Schilperoort had served honorably for 17 years. He flew C-130J cargo planes. He was exactly the kind of experienced pilot the Air Force can’t afford to lose. Then Biden’s vaccine mandate rolled in, he filed for a religious exemption, and the machine turned on him like he’d committed treason.

His religious accommodation was blanket-denied — just like thousands of other service members. A federal judge actually blocked the Air Force from punishing him over the COVID shot. So what did the brass do? They asked him about *other* vaccines. When Schilperoort — who’d had a severe adverse reaction to the flu shot — said he had religious and medical objections to that one too, they had their opening.

Letter of Reprimand. Grounded from flying. Board of Inquiry to kick him out. And then the coup de grace: involuntary leave with zero pay while still technically on active duty. His wife Maggie went public about the fact that they couldn’t afford their mortgage. Seventeen years of service and they tried to financially destroy his family for having religious convictions.

(Remind me again which side supposedly cares about “religious freedom”?)

But Schilperoort didn’t break. He fought through the Inspector General process for twenty months. In August 2025, the Air Force IG overruled the lower inspectors and found that the refusal to process his religious accommodation was unlawful. Not “irregular.” *Unlawful.* They found religious discrimination.

And now the Air Force Board for Correction of Military Records has wiped the slate completely clean. Letter of Reprimand — erased. Board of Inquiry — erased. Punitive performance evaluations — erased. Back pay retroactive to the day they yanked his paycheck. Full flying status restored.

Schilperoort thanked President Trump, Secretary Hegseth, Air Force Secretary Troy Meink, and Under Secretary Matt Lohmeier for making it right. “For their work and dedication in restoring service members who have been wronged throughout the unlawful COVID mandates,” as the Major put it.

Here’s the scoreboard, and it’s only going one direction: nearly 8,000 service members discharged under Biden’s mandate. More than 3,000 didn’t even receive honorable discharges — branded with a scarlet letter for having a conscience. The Air Force just upgraded 600 records. The Coast Guard reinstated 56. Hegseth cut the return service obligation from four years to two years and extended the deadline another full year.

One by one, every person who stood on principle during the mandate madness is getting vindicated. And every bureaucrat, JAG lawyer, and commanding officer who rubber-stamped those denials is watching the scoreboard tick the wrong direction for them.

Major Brennan Schilperoort is back in the air. That’s one more win on the board. Anyone still think we’re losing?

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