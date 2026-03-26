Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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gitmonewscum's avatar
gitmonewscum
12hEdited

...Saints be Praised! Good Job & way to hang in there Service Men/Women!

"DEFUND-DISMANTLE-DISMISS" THE DEMONRATS FORTHWITH & "DISHONORABLE DISCHARGE" the brass who ruined their lives!

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David's avatar
David
12h

The Demoncrats and Brandon are insane!

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