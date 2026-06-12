Republicans Crush Democrats 11-2 in Congressional Baseball — Six Straight Years of Losing and They Still Show Up

Republicans steamrolled Democrats 11-2 in the annual Congressional Baseball Game, extending their winning streak to six consecutive years and proving that the GOP dominance isn’t limited to elections, border security, or basic common sense — it now includes America’s pastime, too.

Six years in a row. At what point do Democrats just forfeit and blame Russia for hacking the scoreboard?

Look at that face. A “gag order” Bill signed in 1994 just resurfaced — and she knows what’s in it.

Watch it now…

The charity game, a long-standing Washington tradition, took place at Nationals Park in D.C. and was coached on the Republican side by Rep. Roger Williams of Texas and on the Democratic side by Rep. Linda Sanchez of California. The result was never really in doubt. When your coach is from Texas and the other team’s coach is from California, the outcome writes itself.

Last year, Republicans won 13-2. This year it was 11-2. So technically, Democrats improved. At this rate, they’ll only lose by seven runs by 2030. Progress.

The blowout has become so routine it’s barely even news anymore. It’s like reporting that water is wet or that AOC said something dumb on social media. We know. We’ve always known.

But here’s the thing — this little baseball game is a perfect metaphor for where we are as a country. Republicans keep showing up, keep competing, and keep winning. Democrats keep trotting out the same tired playbook, getting clobbered, and then wondering what went wrong. Sound familiar? It should. It’s the same thing that happened in 2024. And it’s the same thing that’s going to happen in 2026.

Rep. Roger Williams, by the way, actually played professional baseball before entering Congress. The man was drafted by the Atlanta Braves. So Democrats weren’t just losing to politicians — they were losing to a guy who literally did this for a living. Maybe next year they should check the opposing roster before agreeing to play.

Rep. Linda Sanchez, to her credit, keeps coaching. That takes guts. Or maybe just a very short memory. Either way, she’s now presided over a half-dozen consecutive losses. If she were a real baseball manager, she’d have been fired four seasons ago.

The Congressional Baseball Game has raised millions for charity over the years, and that’s genuinely great. It’s one of the few things left in Washington where both sides pretend to like each other for a few hours. But even bipartisan goodwill can’t save Democrats from getting outscored by nine runs.

As reported by America’s Voice, via Just The News, this marks the longest Republican winning streak in the modern era of the game. Democrats haven’t tasted victory since 2020 — which, come to think of it, was the last time they won anything at all.

Six straight. At this point the Congressional Baseball Game isn’t a competition — it’s a tradition. Like Democrats losing and then blaming the umpire.

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