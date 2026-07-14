Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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Richie Naples's avatar
Richie Naples
2h

I still say you’re dealing with terrorist. The only way you can win is to put them down. They keep spitting in your face and you keep bombing whatever and they keep bombing so it doesn’t seem like you’re stopping anything.

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