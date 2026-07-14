The Pentagon just did something no military on Earth has ever done in combat.

And they put it on video.

Three American sea drones — unmanned, expendable, no sailor within miles — cruised straight up to the pier at Iran’s Bandar Abbas naval base. Slow. Casual. Completely uncontested. On the gantry above them: one of Iran’s Ghadir-class midget submarines, hauled out of the water like a fish on a scale.

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Then all three drones detonated.

CENTCOM released the 25-second clip itself — the first combat use of one-way attack sea drones in American history. Watch it below. The regime that spent forty years screaming “Death to America” couldn’t stop three robot boats from parking at its own navy pier.

That footage is from Sunday’s fourth strike round. It’s already old news.

Because overnight — the THIRD consecutive night of strikes — U.S. forces ran a five-hour mission hammering military targets across Bushehr, Chah Bahar, Jask, Konarak, Abu Musa, and Bandar Abbas. Coastal radar. Missile sites. The small-boat swarms Tehran uses to menace tankers. All of it getting systematically dismantled, port by port.

The running total since this started: more than 140 Iranian military targets.

And here’s the deadline that matters: President Trump ordered the naval blockade of Iranian ports REINSTATED — effective 4 p.m. today. The 60-day ceasefire deal Iran signed last month? Tehran shredded it themselves.

Remember how we got here. Iran declared the Strait of Hormuz “closed” — a waterway it does not own — and started shooting at cargo ships. Then, in a single day, the regime launched missiles and drones at SIX Gulf states: Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, and the UAE. Six neighbors. One tantrum.

They’re still at it. Tuesday morning, Iranian cruise missiles hit two UAE tankers — the Mombasa and the Al Bahiyah — inside OMANI territorial waters. An Indian crewman aboard the Mombasa was killed and eight more merchant sailors were wounded. Civilian mariners, doing their jobs, murdered by a regime flailing at anything that floats.

That’s who the ayatollah’s Iran is. They can’t touch the U.S. Navy, so they kill deckhands on cargo ships.

President Trump laid out the new doctrine in plain English: America will be the “guardian angel of Hormuz — and we’ll get paid.” Twenty percent of the world’s oil moves through that strait. The days of Tehran holding it hostage while Washington writes apology letters are over.

The regime’s response so far: a state newspaper published an assassination-target infographic featuring President Trump, and the UN ambassador confirmed Iranian operatives are inside the United States with plots “ongoing.” That’s not a peace posture. That’s a cornered regime.

Meanwhile the mullahs are learning what the rest of the world already knows: you can rig elections, hang dissidents, and lie to your own people — but you cannot stop the United States military when it decides your coastline is the problem.

Three robot boats proved it. On camera.

4 p.m. today, the blockade slams shut. Tehran’s move.

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