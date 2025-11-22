A political assassination. A suspect surrendering. And now — the ONE piece of evidence that should have been airtight has mysteriously vanished.

A bombshell KUTV investigation just revealed that the surveillance video showing accused killer Tyler Robinson turning himself in to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office has disappeared into the Utah desert air.

This is the same Tyler Robinson accused of gunning down Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk with a .30-06 round at a Utah Valley University event — a killing that shocked the entire nation.

A famous doctor has made a shocking claim about President Trump’s brain:



“He bears all the hallmarks of being on controversial ‘ACE-5’ serum…”



“Super intelligence, iron-clad memory, age reversal, and unlimited energy.”



>>See the full evidence here<<

Robinson’s parents recognized the rifle shown by police… and rushed their son to the sheriff’s office less than 48 hours after the assassination. Sheriff Nate Brooksby himself said Robinson was handed directly to detectives.

So KUTV did what any real journalist would do: requested the video.

And that’s when the story snapped in half.

First, the Sheriff’s Office claimed the footage “does not exist.”

Then they said Robinson “never entered the jail area.”

Then they denied access to holding-room video.

Then — when asked again — they changed the story yet again and said the footage was “automatically deleted after 30 days.”

Wait. WHAT?

This wasn’t shoplifting footage from a gas station.

This was the surrender of the alleged assassin of a major political figure.

And somehow NOBODY saved the footage?

Not the Sheriff’s Office.

Not the investigators.

Not the prosecutors.

Not a single agency?

Veteran capital-case attorney Rudy Bautista called the disappearing video exactly what it smells like: a giant, flashing red siren.

“If it’s destroyed, that’s extremely concerning,” he said. “And if it’s not destroyed — then it’s even more concerning they’re saying they don’t have it.”

Translation:

Either incompetence so spectacular it defies belief…

—or a cover-your-ass operation happening in real time.

Think about it:

• The suspect turns himself in.

• The video of that moment — gone.

• Never given to investigators.

• Never preserved.

• A political murder case with MASSIVE national implications… and the crucial evidence is wiped like it’s nothing?

Nobody believes that.

Not in 2025.

Not after everything we’ve seen.

The public deserves answers.

Instead, they’re getting a shrug and a “Oops, guess it got deleted.”

This story is NOT going away.

And neither are the questions.

Share