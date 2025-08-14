While Democrats are screaming on TV that President Donald Trump’s federalization of the D.C. police is “dictatorship” in action, one of Trump’s biggest critics just gave away the game.

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough — a man who rarely misses a chance to trash Trump — admitted on Morning Joe that “so many” Democrats are quietly thrilled about the move. In private, they’ve told him they wish the White House had stepped in years ago to deal with the city’s spiraling crime.

“This is a fascinating story,” Scarborough said. “So many people have been calling me over the past couple of days, going, you know, like Washington, should have gotten involved years ago. This place is dangerous, it’s a mess, it’s a wreck and whatever. And then they’ll go on Twitter and go ‘this is the worst outrage of all time.’

This is How We Survive Decades of Out of Control Politicians

He even added, “I don’t care what the crime statistics say, crime has been a problem in this city for the 32 years I’ve been living inside and outside of the city.”

Translation: Democrats know Trump’s move makes sense. They just can’t admit it publicly without handing him a political win.

This isn’t new. It’s the same act we saw on border security, energy independence, and trade policy. In private, they’ll nod along to the commonsense solution. In public, they’ll hyperventilate, call it authoritarian, and hope the media drowns out the fact that they quietly agree.

It’s all theater — a political survival tactic designed to make sure Trump gets no credit, even when he’s fixing problems they couldn’t. They don’t hate the policy. They just hate that Trump’s the one doing it.

Watch Scarborough spill the beans…

Share