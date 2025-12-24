Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
May Montgomery's avatar
May Montgomery
6h

Thank you for sharing. Faith in God is our only hope. .

I feel sorry for the young man who feels that Christian are among the group of murder terrorism. That is happening.

Jesus taught love happiness kindness.

Yes when you look at the move Home alone. In this view .it is a true thought

May

Jesus loves you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Buzz Waldron's avatar
Buzz Waldron
7h

Religion isn't a "necessity", it fuels all the mass murdering, religious terrorism, and wars. Here in 21st Century it's time to finally get rid of all of that evil...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 LOP Solutions, LLC. · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture