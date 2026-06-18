Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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Jimmy's avatar
Jimmy
14h

Thank God for these descent Men and Women of our Nations defense against illegal entry and assault on our great country, May God Bless them and Keep them Safe. Wake up America before it is to late and Join the Movement to ABOLISH the true Bad People in our Country the demoncrats:

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Rise's avatar
Rise
15h

God Bless you, Gregory!

👏🙏🇺🇸❤️

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