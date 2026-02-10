In a time when the Left throws more tantrums than a toddler who missed nap time, one Arizona restaurant owner is serving up something that’s become rarer than a Biden press conference without confusion: gratitude for law enforcement. Jorge Rivas, the Salvadoran-born owner of Sammy’s Mexican Grill in Catalina, Arizona, just went viral for doing the unthinkable in today’s woke-fueled, anti-police climate — offering free meals to ICE agents and federal law enforcement officers.

Cue the collective meltdown from the Left.

Yes, while Democrat elites in their gated D.C. homes sip soy lattes and push sanctuary city policies that turn American neighborhoods into border checkpoints, one legal immigrant is standing up and saying, “Thank you” to the men and women who actually enforce the law. Rivas, who came to this country the right way — legally — understands something the open-borders crowd refuses to admit: law and order matter.

“Everyone who works for ICE, all federal agents can come to Sammy’s… here, they will be treated with respect as they deserve,” Rivas said in a now-viral video that’s making the rounds online faster than Gavin Newsom can say “federal bailout.”

It’s a simple gesture, but in today’s America, where the Biden-era left spent years demonizing ICE agents as villains for doing their jobs, it’s downright revolutionary. Rivas isn’t just feeding agents — he’s reminding the country that respecting law enforcement isn’t racist, xenophobic, or whatever other buzzword the DNC is pushing this week. It’s called being a decent human being.

Naturally, the professional outrage mob came for him. Democrats and their Twitter disciples are calling for boycotts faster than you can say “pronoun enforcement.” But Jorge Rivas isn’t backing down. He called out the critics for what they are: sufferers of “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” And let’s be honest, if someone offering tacos to ICE agents sends you into a tailspin, maybe it’s time to log off the internet and reassess your life choices.

Meanwhile, conservatives and patriots across the country are rallying to support Sammy’s. The restaurant has turned into a kind of freedom-food Mecca, where Americans who believe in borders, laws, and common sense can enjoy some enchiladas without being lectured by a blue-haired college dropout about “lived experiences.”

And this isn’t Rivas’ first time getting heat for standing on principle. Back in 2020, during the height of the Left’s cultural revolution, Rivas and his wife were slammed for daring to support then-President Trump. That’s right, a legal immigrant who supports secure borders and economic opportunity? The horror! Democrats couldn’t handle it then, and they certainly can’t now.

Let’s zoom out for a second. This small act of generosity is more than just a free meal. It’s a cultural gut-check. For years, Democrats have tried to redefine patriotism, law enforcement, and even the very idea of citizenship. But now, in 2026, under President Donald J. Trump’s second term, Americans are waking up. The silent majority is done being silent — and they’re hungry for more than just burritos.

With the midterms just ten months away, this moment is a reminder of what’s at stake. Are we a nation of laws or a playground for anarchists? Do we reward those who protect our borders or cancel them to appease the latest woke trend? Sammy’s Mexican Grill has drawn a line in the sand — and it’s seasoned with salsa.

So to Jorge Rivas, we say: keep the tacos hot and the message loud. Because in a country where the Left wants to defund the police and abolish ICE, it’s refreshing to see someone still believes in the rule of law — and isn’t afraid to serve it with a side of chips.

