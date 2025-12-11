A newly leaked memo has blown a hole straight through the Democrats’ favorite narrative — and exposed something the Biden camp desperately hoped Americans would never discover. According to reporting confirmed in the New York Times, Joe Biden’s own top advisors warned him before he was even elected that his immigration agenda would plunge the southern border into absolute chaos. Not “maybe.” Not “possibly.” But would.

The memo dates back to August 2020 — peak campaign season — and Biden’s advisors couldn’t have been clearer. They told him outright that reversing President Trump’s border policies, combined with COVID-era economic pressure and a transition away from strict enforcement, would “create chaos and a humanitarian crisis, overwhelm processing capacities, and imperil the agenda of the new administration.”

Biden “seemed to grasp the risk,” according to the Times. But he did nothing. He ignored the memo, ignored the warnings, ignored the chaos — and then acted shocked when the floodgates opened.

The leaked memo didn’t just warn him. It offered solutions. Actual tools he could use to prevent disaster: a streamlined process to reject fraudulent asylum claims, agreements to send some migrants to partner countries, continuing Trump’s Remain in Mexico policy, and temporary reception centers to keep the border from collapsing.

Biden rejected every single one of them.

And once Biden took office in January 2021, he did exactly what the memo told him not to do. He ordered a 100-day halt to deportations. He shut down construction on the border wall. He killed President Trump’s Remain in Mexico policy. He handcuffed ICE with new “priorities” that made enforcement nearly impossible. He pushed a mass-amnesty bill that waved a green flag at the entire world.

Within months, illegal crossings exploded to historic levels. Border Patrol agents were overwhelmed. Cartels gained operational control over entire stretches of the Rio Grande. Children were trafficked, women were assaulted, and American communities were left to pick up the pieces.

And Biden did nothing. Not because he couldn’t, but because he wanted to flood the country with legions of new Democrat voters. According to the Times, even his own officials begged him to take tougher action as the crisis worsened. Instead, the White House stalled out of fear that enforcing the border might offend activists and donor-class Democrats, who were on border with his original plan to flood the country.

The most stunning revelation? Some Biden officials even proposed using federal resources to help illegal migrants get to the cities they were heading for — the same thing Democrats later attacked Texas Governor Greg Abbott for doing. Senior Biden advisors shut the idea down, terrified of the optics. Meanwhile, Abbott’s buses ended up winning the debate and exposing just how catastrophic Biden’s policies really were.

By the time Biden moved to tighten asylum rules in 2024 — three and a half years too late — voters had already seen enough. Illegal immigration had surged to the top of national concerns, and the country was fed up. That anger helped propel Donald Trump back into the White House, where he is now restoring order, rebuilding enforcement, and reversing the damage Biden knowingly caused.

What this memo proves is simple: Biden didn’t just “misjudge” the border. He knew his policies would unleash chaos — and he did it anyway.

