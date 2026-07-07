Twenty-five seconds. That’s how long Judge Tony Graf Jr. had been staring at the monitor on his bench Monday when his composure broke.

The screen in front of him was playing an angle of Charlie Kirk’s assassination that the public has never seen. The courtroom in Provo, Utah, was silent. And the judge — a man whose job is to sit stone-faced through the worst evidence the state can produce — visibly flinched.

That moment, first reported by the Daily Wire’s Amanda Prestigiacomo, may say more about what happened on that Utah campus than anything else to come out of the first day of Tyler Robinson’s preliminary hearing.

The footage never touched the courtroom’s livestream. Three videos of the shooting were submitted into evidence, and Judge Graf ruled they were too graphic to be displayed publicly. They played only on the monitors at the judge’s bench and the attorneys’ tables.

Erika Kirk didn’t stay to watch. Neither did Charlie’s parents, Rob and Kathryn. They walked out of the courtroom before the videos rolled — a quiet exit that needed no explanation.

They had already endured enough just being in the room. Monday marked the first time Charlie’s widow sat in the same courtroom as the man accused of killing her husband. Donald Trump Jr. sat among the attendees. So did Jack Posobiec, one of Kirk’s closest friends.

And across the room sat Robinson himself. According to multiple attendees, he was laughing with his attorney before the proceedings began. Those same witnesses said he showed no remorse at any point in the hearing.

The state’s case, laid out piece by piece, was methodical. Prosecutors presented surveillance footage placing Robinson on campus before, during, and after the shooting. A former officer testified about finding a “sniper pad” pressed into the gravel of a nearby rooftop — the position, prosecutors say, from which the fatal shot was fired. Investigators described the roof access route. A screwdriver, left behind.

The medical examiner’s report came into evidence too, over a flurry of hearsay objections from the defense, according to KSL.

The hearing is expected to run through the week. Day two began Tuesday. When it’s over, Judge Graf — the man who flinched — will decide whether the case proceeds to trial.

If it does, and if Robinson is convicted, prosecutors have kept the death penalty on the table.

For one silent moment on Monday, the only person in that courtroom legally required to watch what happened to Charlie Kirk told us everything about it without saying a word.

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