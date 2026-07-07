Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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Orwellsghost's avatar
Orwellsghost
11h

It will be wise to remember, do not be distracted by the drama in the courtroom. Someone murdered Charlie Kirk, and the accused is the likely a suspect. He deserves to burn in hell for his actions, if found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. However, as always, the radical elements invading our society will most probably use this as a tool to further advance their agenda, beware.

God Bless America.

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