Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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Michael's avatar
Michael
1d

Suspected Autopen Pardon, it may not be legal.

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Ginger H's avatar
Ginger H
1d

He’s responsible for so many deaths and Bill Gates may have been involved too .. but they both live free to continue their murderous acts ..

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