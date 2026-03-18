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Patsy Huffman's avatar
Patsy Huffman
6h

We the people have been wondering the very same thing America. She speaks so ignorantly, and we don't need people like her representing America that makes our country look weak seeing a female and hearing her.

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John Rhodes's avatar
John Rhodes
6h

How in the world did this inept woman ever get elected ? To Anything. I guess the age-old axiom is still 100% true, " It's not what you know or how smart you are, it's who you know" This ex- senator

is still waiting for info on her body guards condition to make a statement to his family and or the public. That makes sense, she really does not know the Body Guards name or anything about him because it was all a farse. Yea, I get it makes sense now. That will be her excuse, " I didn't know who he was, or where he came from" Normal public servant response. I'm glad the big mouth B**ch is gone for good. Hope the citizens in her district wake up some day. What a waste of time and money from that one. 5 years and they won't remember her name.

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