Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) paid a wanted federal fugitive to be her personal bodyguard during her Senate campaign and while serving in Congress. The fugitive used a fake name, drove a replica police car with stolen plates, and told real cops he was a Capitol Police detective. He was shot dead by Dallas SWAT on Wednesday in a children’s hospital parking garage.

This is exactly how a political career ends — not with a concession speech, but with a body bag in a parking deck.

The man’s real name was Diamon-Mazairre Robinson, 39 years old, though everybody in Crockett’s orbit knew him as “Mike King.” Robinson wasn’t just faking his name. He was running a company called “Off Duty Police Services” that placed real North Texas law enforcement officers in off-duty security gigs — while himself being a fake cop wanted by federal authorities.

A convicted felon placing real cops in security jobs. You’d think one of those real cops might have Googled the boss at some point.

Robinson had seven theft arrests between 2009 and 2012 in Dallas, Duncanville, and Irving. He pleaded guilty to all of them. Somewhere along the way, Diamon-Mazairre Robinson died on paper and “Mike King” was born — a Capitol Police “detective” with a replica unmarked cruiser, license plates lifted from cars outside a military recruiting office, and a client list that included a sitting member of the United States Congress.

CBS News Texas got their hands on payment records showing “Mike King” received payments from Crockett for “security services.” One payment: $340. For a guy whose real resume includes “convicted felon” and “impersonating federal law enforcement.”

(At least the Ritz-Carlton Crockett was staying at while campaigning was a real hotel. Small victories.)

The whole con unraveled Wednesday night when Dallas PD’s fugitive unit caught up with Robinson at a children’s hospital parking garage. He barricaded himself in a vehicle. SWAT hit him with tear gas. He crawled out and pointed a gun at officers. They put him down. No officers were injured.

Crockett’s office response? They’re “waiting for more information before answering questions.” Sure. A guy who has been at your side for over a year — at rallies, in the halls of Congress, during a statewide Senate campaign — and you need more time to process the fact that he was a wanted fugitive using a stolen identity.

But wait — it gets better.

Crockett just lost her Senate primary to James Talarico, 53% to 45%, on March 3rd. Ten days later, her bodyguard is dead in a SWAT standoff. She’s now a lame-duck Congresswoman sitting on a pile of unanswered questions about how a seven-time convicted felon with a fake name ended up on her security detail — and she can’t even hide behind the campaign anymore because the campaign is over.

Remember Cori Bush? She hired her husband as her security guard, paid him $105,000 in campaign funds, and the DOJ opened an investigation. Bush lost her primary and her husband just got indicted for wire fraud. That’s the pattern when congressional security spending starts getting pulled apart — the thread never stops unraveling.

Crockett dropped nearly $80,000 on security in 2025 alone. That money went somewhere, and “Mike King” was on the receiving end of at least some of it. The FEC filings are public. Reporters are already pulling them. And unlike Cori Bush, Crockett doesn’t even have the excuse that she knowingly hired a family member — she apparently hired a total stranger without running a background check and that stranger turned out to be a federally wanted fugitive.

Mark my words — the FEC filings are going to show more payments to “Mike King” than one $340 disbursement. You don’t keep a guy on your security detail through a Senate campaign for pocket change. And when those numbers come out, the questions get a lot harder to dodge than “we’re waiting for more information.”

Robinson was also using his fake cop gig to promote security placements for the upcoming FIFA World Cup games in DFW. Imagine that timeline — a wanted fugitive impersonating police, placing real officers in off-duty security jobs at one of the biggest sporting events on the planet. The federal investigation that caught up with him this week may have saved Dallas from an international security fiasco.

Crockett’s former staffers already described her as a “boss from hell” who screams at aides until they cry, rarely shows up to work, and compares herself to Beyonce when criticized. Now her personal bodyguard turned out to be a fictional character. Her political career cratered in a primary. And her office can’t even muster a real statement.

The Beyonce comparison finally fits — they both hired someone who wasn’t who they said they were. The difference is Beyonce can afford the PR team to handle it.

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