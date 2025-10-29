Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roscoe Hill's avatar
Roscoe Hill
8h

I don't see Charlie as a man who'd have interest in such demonic garbage. I believe this is no more than a smear campaign to desecrate what Charlie really stood for.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rick Sender's avatar
Rick Sender
8h

Well, I guess I’m gonna go have to kill Erica as well. The hell doesn’t matter with you people Epstein’s dead. His story is dead. His legacy or ex legacy or upside down legacy is dead.

Maybe you wanna review the Kennedys as well

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LOP Solutions, LLC.
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture