Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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Lee's avatar
Lee
11h

I don’t feel bad for them in the least. I feel joyful because this is all they deserve and more. RIP Dems

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Kip's avatar
Kip
10h

Democrats have no clue as to what they are doing and have not since they murdered their own, JFK.

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