The Ragin’ Cajun just went full volcano — and this time, the target isn’t Republicans.

It’s his own party.

In a Politicon video released Friday, James Carville — the man who put Bill Clinton in the White House — absolutely torched the socialist wing of the Democratic Party. On tape. With subtitles. And you need to watch every second of it.

If You’re Struggling to See as Well as You Once Did… It’s a BIG Problem.

“These people are so f*ing stupid, I don’t know what to say about it,” Carville fumed about the wave of far-left insurgents knocking off sitting Democrats in primaries — naming Michigan’s Abdul El-Sayed and pointing at the Mamdani-style socialist surge sweeping the party.

But here’s the line that’s setting the internet on fire.

Asked how Donald Trump ever became president in the first place, Carville didn’t hesitate:

“How did Trump win? I’ll tell you how — because g**damn Bernie Sanders is the reason Donald Trump is president.”

Let that sink in. The Democrats’ most famous strategist just blamed Bernie Sanders — on camera — for the “most catastrophic event of this century,” as he called Hillary’s 2016 loss. He says Bernie’s scorched-earth primary bled the working-class vote in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin — and handed the White House to Trump.

And he’s warning it’s happening AGAIN.

Carville says today’s socialist challengers are “more interested in defeating Democrats than Republicans.” His words: “Their solution is to beat Democrats like they’re part of the problem.” He begged primary voters not to fall for “false prophets” — then put an exclamation point on it: “Until you do that, I have nothing but contempt for you.”

Contempt. For his own side. On the record.

Folks, this is the Democrat civil war with the mask ripped clean off. El-Sayed is leading the polls in Michigan while party elders scramble to stop him. Socialists are picking off Democrat incumbents from New York to the Midwest. And the guy who wrote the playbook for winning national elections is screaming into the camera that his party is committing suicide in real time.

He’s not wrong about the diagnosis. He’s just 10 years too late to stop it.

Watch the clip below — and remember, this isn’t Fox News saying it. This isn’t a Republican attack ad. This is James Carville, with a decade of receipts, telling America exactly who broke the Democratic Party.

They can’t blame us for this one. It’s all on tape.

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