Patriotic Viral News

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Danielle pentecost's avatar
Danielle pentecost
2h

This guy is deceived, Pres Trump is Pres because God called him & was prophesied way back in 2014 by Kim Clement. God puts up leaders & He also brings them down. America has a destiny & Carville nor Sanders have nothing to do with Pres Trump.

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Jimmy's avatar
Jimmy
2h

If no one believed me before you must believe me now; We must join the Movement and Abolish the Demoncrat party NOW!! the enemy is Anti-America and it must be stopped NOW.

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