Picture an 83-year-old man standing at a podium, mouth open, eyes blinking, frozen solid for eleven full seconds while a woman screams “Genocide Joe” in his face. Then watch him wander the stage afterward, pointing his finger this way and that, trying to figure out which direction is the exit. Roll the clip. It’s all there.

And here’s the part that’ll make you spit out your coffee: this wasn’t a Trump rally. This was his own party.

Joe Biden showed up Saturday night at the Maryland Democratic Party’s gala — a shindig they actually named the “Fight Back & Win” Summit — to read a teleprompter attack on Donald Trump. He called Trump “a loser.” Big words from the guy who needed a staffer to point him toward the stairs.

If You’re Struggling to See as Well as You Once Did… It’s a BIG Problem.

The “Fight Back & Win” Summit. Let that sink in. They booked the one man in America who can’t fight back against a folding chair, let alone Trump, and they sat him under a banner about winning. Somewhere a Democratic event planner is updating their résumé.

The heckler was the kicker. A protester in the crowd started shrieking “Genocide Joe” — the affectionate nickname Biden earned from his own left flank over Gaza — and the room jeered right along. Biden stood there for a reported eleven seconds doing his best impression of a laptop that needs a reboot. Then he slurred something, the crowd kept booing, and he soldiered on through a speech where, by multiple accounts, he was coughing, slurring, and yelling at a teleprompter that refused to cooperate.

This is the man they wheeled out four years ago and told us was sharp as a tack. The “most popular president in history,” remember? Eighty-one million votes, allegedly. And now his own base can’t get through one rubber-chicken dinner without screaming war-crime accusations at him.

Funny how that works. For five years, anyone who pointed out that Biden looked lost was a conspiracy theorist, a Russian asset, a cheap-fake enthusiast. Now the people doing the pointing are the activists in the front row of a Democratic gala. Turns out the “cheap fakes” were just videos. Of things that happened. On purpose.

And the “Genocide Joe” business? That’s not a Republican line. We didn’t invent it. The keffiyeh-and-megaphone crowd cooked that one up themselves, screamed it through two years of campus encampments, and torched their own guy’s approval rating with it. They built this. They marched for it. Now they get to live in it, heckling the senior citizen they nominated.

The man at the podium attacked Trump as “a loser.” From a stage he couldn’t navigate. At a summit about winning. Hosted by a party whose own activists were booing him before he finished his first paragraph.

Mission accomplished, fellas. Fight back, and win.

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