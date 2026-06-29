Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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Daniel Meegan's avatar
Daniel Meegan
1d

He was never president will prove it Trump never conceded for a reason 🤔

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Jose Pinto's avatar
Jose Pinto
1d

Lester the Molester sure is slurring his speech. Put this corrupt senile old bastard to bed.

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