Panda Express Called 911 on Two Guys in MAGA Hats — The Cops Showed Up and Took the Customers’ Side

A Panda Express in Lakewood, Washington threw out two customers for the unforgivable crime of wearing MAGA hats and giving a cook a thumbs up — then called 911 when they wouldn’t scurry away fast enough. The responding officers took one look at the situation and told the staff, in essence, that political discrimination isn’t a police matter.

Imagine being so triggered by a red hat that you dial 911. Not because someone pulled a weapon. Not because someone was causing a disturbance. Because a customer gave your cook a thumbs up while wearing headwear you don’t like. In America. At an orange chicken restaurant.

Conservative vlogger Chris Sims and fellow content creator Danny Rebel were inside the Lakewood Panda Express on May 10 when a cook took issue with Sims’ MAGA hat. Sims posted the details on X the next day, writing, “I asked if there was an issue and the cook said ‘Your Hat.’” When Sims asked the cook if he supported Trump, the staff escalated to calling police, according to Fox News. Sims added: “They proceeded to call the police, and falsely say we were refusing to leave.”

Let that sink in. A fast-food employee looked at a paying customer, saw a hat supporting the sitting President of the United States, and decided that warranted a 911 call.

The City of Lakewood Police Department confirmed the incident occurred on May 10 and that officers spoke with the vloggers outside the restaurant. The result? Officers confirmed that Sims and Rebel had done absolutely nothing wrong. According to reports, the cops essentially told Panda Express staff that this wasn’t a law enforcement matter — it was a “you’re discriminating against customers” matter. The behavior of the employees, police said, would need to be addressed by restaurant leadership.

God bless those officers.

Sims nailed it in his post: “No crime, No disturbance, Just a hat and a Thumbs up. This is blatant political discrimination.” He’s right. There’s no law against supporting the President. There’s no ordinance banning thumbs-up gestures. There is, however, something deeply wrong with a culture that’s trained minimum-wage food workers to believe a red hat is a threat.

Panda Restaurant Group, to their credit — and I use that phrase loosely — at least acknowledged the disaster. A spokesperson told Fox News Digital, “We want everyone who walks into Panda Express to feel welcome and treated with respect.” They added that they’ve been “reviewing the details” and that the situation was “handled and addressed at the restaurant level.” They also claimed the company “doesn’t take political stands.”

Doesn’t take political stands. Right. Except when your employees are literally calling the police on people for supporting the President. That’s not a political stand — that’s a political tantrum.

Here’s what kills me. These are the same people who spent years putting pronouns in their bios and “all are welcome” signs in their windows. Turns out “all are welcome” has a dress code, and it excludes roughly 77 million voters. The tolerance crowd has once again proven that their tolerance extends exactly as far as their own mirror.

The video of the incident has been circulating online, and the response has been predictable. Conservatives are furious. The cops come out looking like heroes. And Panda Express is doing damage control with corporate-speak that fools absolutely nobody.

No employees have been fired. No names have been released. The whole thing is being quietly “addressed at the restaurant level,” which in corporate America usually means a sensitivity training PowerPoint and a hope that everyone forgets by next week.

We won’t forget. Because this isn’t about orange chicken. This is about whether half the country can walk into a restaurant without being treated like criminals for supporting the duly elected President. The answer, apparently, depends on which teenager is working the register that day — and that should terrify every American who still believes in basic civil decency.

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