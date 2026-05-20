Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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Joel Williams,s's avatar
Joel Williams,s
1h

When we are bewildered by the lunacy and wonder why, I think it’s due to years of indoctrination, supported by biased media and politicians who throw gas on the fire for political gain. These bizarre incidents, and agreement with upside down ideology, is because to them this is normal. Down deep, on some level they know they are on the wrong side and because their indoctrination has become them, they respond with anger - disagreement is a personal attack.

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Mike's avatar
Mike
1h

Well MAGA conservatives could do as they did target & Starbucks, just boycott the business until the leftist employees are let go and Panda corp puts out a formal apology. I myself can take them or leave them. Not the best food, far from it matter of fact, but the wife likes them. Raising their prices the way they have IMO, It's like eating warm dog food.

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