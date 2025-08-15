A former Kentucky driver’s license office employee is alleging that state workers were secretly selling official identification to illegal aliens — bypassing federal safeguards and potentially enabling serious crimes, including voter fraud.

Melissa Moorman, who worked at a licensing office in Louisville for more than two years, says she witnessed multiple co-workers accepting cash payments from illegal immigrants in exchange for legitimate Kentucky driver’s licenses.

According to Moorman, the transactions were straightforward: $200 in cash, often accompanied by forged Social Security cards and birth certificates, was enough to secure a state-issued license. She alleges that in many cases, recipients were not even required to take the standard driving or written tests.

Moorman estimates she saw this occur four to five times a day, over a period of at least two years. She further claims the practice was not limited to Louisville but was happening in multiple licensing offices across Kentucky.

If accurate, her account suggests that hundreds — potentially thousands — of illegal immigrants may have obtained legal identification documents without undergoing the required Homeland Security background checks. In the wrong hands, such documents could be used to pass as U.S. citizens, open bank accounts, obtain employment, or even cast votes in elections.

Moorman says she reported the alleged scheme to authorities. A detective interviewed her at work, but later that same day, she was terminated from her position.

These allegations raise significant questions about oversight in state agencies — and about whether Kentucky’s vulnerabilities could be mirrored in other states with large illegal immigrant populations. If the claims are true, the case would reveal a breach in election security, law enforcement, and immigration enforcement all at once.

