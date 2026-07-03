She said the quiet part into a microphone.

Not a leak. Not an anonymous “senior official.” Hillary Clinton — a former Secretary of State who once held the highest security clearances in the country — sat down on Marc Elias’s “Defending Democracy” podcast and openly cheered intelligence officers to withhold information from the sitting Director of National Intelligence.

Her exact hope? That career staff and political appointees are “slow-walking or refusing to share information with” Acting DNI Bill Pulte.

Read that again. A woman who spent a decade lecturing you about “our sacred institutions” is now rooting for unelected bureaucrats to keep secrets from the man the elected president put in charge of them.

That’s not defending democracy. That’s the resistance-from-inside-the-building fantasy — the one they swore was a right-wing conspiracy theory — confessed on tape by the patron saint of “norms.”

She wasn’t done. She called Pulte “very dangerous.” A “loose cannon.” His appointment, she sniffed, was “deeply insulting to the intelligence community.” Then, in that trademark voice of doom, she told everyone to be “worried about everything.”

Worried about everything. Coming from the person actively encouraging spooks to freelance against their own boss, I’d say the worry is pointed in exactly the wrong direction.

Here’s the tell. For eight years these people wrapped themselves in the flag of the intelligence community like it was scripture. The IC was sacred. Questioning the IC was treason. Now a president they don’t like installs a DNI they don’t like — replacing the departing Tulsi Gabbard — and suddenly the move is to sabotage the chain of command from the inside and brag about it on a podcast.

The “intelligence community” was never sacred to Hillary Clinton. Their obedience to Hillary Clinton was.

When a Secretary of State goes on record hoping government employees defy their lawful superior, that’s not a hot take. That’s a blueprint. And she handed it out with a smile.

Watch her say it yourself. This isn’t paraphrased. It isn’t taken out of context. It’s her mouth, her words, her wish list for the deep state.

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