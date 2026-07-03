Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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Justin. Hart's avatar
Justin. Hart
11h

There is only one answer for a Hilary Clinton ….. The hangman’s noose for TREASON ! Anything short of that is a dis service to America !

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Joshua Michael Claassen's avatar
Joshua Michael Claassen
11h

Modern Democrat leaders--especially Hillary--only "believe in institutions" when *they* are in charge of them...! Tsk.

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