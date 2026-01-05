Patriotic Viral News

Sam Makari
17h

What Donald trump had done is the right thing.

Venezuela president is a corrupt criminal.

He’s failed his country and people.

The country economically is devastated, people are hungry and the comments made by this lady is just uneducated and needs to wake up herself.

May God protect and bless Donald Trump.

David
17h

Go back to Venezuala you POS! You were allowed here and we had nothing to stop you, now you complain? President Trump just freed your country, loser! Sorry, go find free stuff somewhere else!

