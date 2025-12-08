Jake Tapper just pulled a full CNN — again — and the internet isn’t letting him get away with it.

During a live broadcast discussing the Jan 6th pipe bomber, Tapper confidently told viewers that the man arrested for planting pipe bombs near the RNC and DNC headquarters on January 5, 2021, was a “30-year-old white man.” Problem is, that man — Brian Cole Jr. — is very much Black.

This wasn’t some innocent slip of the tongue. Tapper read it right off the teleprompter like it was gospel. And of course, CNN didn’t flash any image of the actual suspect. You’d think they’d want to be cautious when talking about bomb plots and suspects’ race, but nope — they went full propaganda mode.

Social media lit up in seconds. Benny Johnson said, “You can’t make this stuff up.” Nick Sorter took it even further: “WTF?! CNN’s Jake Tapper just went out of his way to LIE… CNN can’t help themselves but push anti-white rhetoric.”

It took over three years for the DOJ to finally arrest Cole — and only now, under the Trump administration, is the FBI actually doing its job. According to AG Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel, crucial evidence “collected dust” during Biden’s time in office. So not only did the left-wing media lie about the suspect — the Biden DOJ sat on the case like it was a box of old gym socks.

Oh, and get this: Cole worked for his dad’s bail bond company that helped spring illegal immigrants from ICE custody. His dad even sued DHS under Trump and cried racism with lawyer Ben Crump. You can’t make this family drama up.

This is CNN’s playbook. Blame white people first, facts later — if at all.

