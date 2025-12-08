Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

Christine Yeshua
7m

Yes I agree with president Trump I use to democratic but there're lies so much know I am independent my English not good buti understand rules of law from professor Toto

DTH Pilot
7m

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

False Statements Act (18 U.S.C. § 1001): This law makes it a felony to knowingly and willfully make any materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or representation in a matter within the jurisdiction of any branch of the United States government. This would apply to a contractor lying to the president, since the President is the head of the executive branch. The lie does not need to be made under oath to be considered a violation.

