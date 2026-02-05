Roger Goodell just played referee on the culture war field, and this time, he’s calling a timeout on politics at the Super Bowl. After Bad Bunny threw shade at ICE during the 2026 Grammy Awards, fans across the country started sounding the alarm. Would the Super Bowl halftime show turn into another preachy political lecture from Hollywood elites who think nobody sees through their act?

Well, according to the NFL Commissioner, that’s a hard no.

Goodell assured fans that Bad Bunny, who’s set to perform during the big game, won’t be using the stage to take shots at law enforcement or push his political views. “The Super Bowl is a time for celebration and unity,” Goodell said, making it clear that the league expects performers to leave their agendas at the door.

The One Move That Will Let You Sleep at Night

That’s a relief to millions of football fans who are sick and tired of turning on the TV for sports, only to get smacked with lectures about immigration policy from celebrities who wouldn’t know a border crisis if it landed on their private jet.

Let’s be honest: when people tune in to the Super Bowl, they want touchdowns, commercials, and maybe a decent halftime show—not some millionaire pop star wagging their finger at the country.

Social media lit up after Bad Bunny’s Grammy stunt. Some praised him for “speaking out,” while others were quick to call out the hypocrisy of a guy who lives behind gated walls preaching about open borders. One user nailed it: “Keep politics out of the halftime show. Sing your songs and go home.”

And for once, it looks like the NFL is listening. Maybe they learned from past trainwrecks like the kneeling fiasco and the ratings nosedive that followed.

Watch the full video now to see what Goodell had to say and why this story is getting so much heat online.

Share