A Somalia-born House Democrat is openly declaring that her primary allegiance is NOT to the people in her district, or to the United States, but to the foreign country that she was born in.

Rep. Deqa Dhalac (D-ME) said during an interview that her goal as a politician is to create policies in America that can help build back her “country of Somalia.”

Effectively, she’s admitting that she is just USING her position of power in America, by pretending to represent the people in her district in Minnesota, while doing everything in her power to improve a foreign nation, even if it comes at the cost of the United States.

Sadly, Rep. Dhalac’s comments are not isolated. They represent a broader theme within the Democratic party which has been taken over by a bunch of progressive radicals who hate America so much they would rather see it fail than succeed.

In a sane world, a politician making comments like this would be IMMEDIATELY removed from office but in today’s Democratic party, no one even bats an eye. Democrats reward and promoted members who are the most left-win, the most radical and progressive-minded, as the “next big thing” on the left.

Just take a look at Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) who has made a career out of criticizing America. When President Trump sent troops to quell the riots in Los Angeles, Omar whined, “To have a democracy, a beacon of hope, for the world to now be turned into one of the worst countries, where the military are in our streets, without any regard for people’s Constitutional rights, while our president is spending millions of dollars propping himself up, like a failed dictator with a military parade. It is really shocking.”

Calling America “one of the worst countries” is laughable when you compare it to a place like Rep. Omar and Rep. Dhalac’s birthplace, Somalia. Both women fled their hellish, war-torn home country for the safety America provided them.

Where else can you have the kind of rags-to-riches story that both these women experienced by being given not only a safe haven in America, but providing them with a path to become an elected lawmaker in their adopted home.

Thanks to the Democratic party, these anti-American politicians have become the norm in American politics.

But you don’t have to take my word for it, watch Rep. Dhalac openly admit her allegiance isn’t to America, but to Somalia for yourself.

