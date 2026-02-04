Chris Cuomo, former CNN golden boy and full-time apologist in recovery, has taken to the airwaves yet again to say sorry. A lot. On his podcast, “The Chris Cuomo Project” — which sounds more like a rehab center for failed journalists than a media show — Cuomo launched into a confession tour that would make a televangelist blush. He apologized for his past coverage of Trump, COVID, Biden, and just about everything in between. We’re only surprised he didn’t include a mea culpa for his haircut during the 2020 lockdowns.

In a bizarrely emotional episode, Cuomo said, “I’m sorry I wasn’t more aggressive about who and what Trump is and is capable of when this first all started.” Translated from Cuomo-speak: “I wish I’d bashed Trump harder, sooner, and with more flair.” That’s right, the man who spent four years painting Trump as a fascist is now upset he didn’t use a thicker brush.

But just when you think he’s doubling down on the derangement, Cuomo pulls a fast one. He then apologizes for *not* being tougher during Trump’s impeachment circus, admitting the Russia-dossier frenzy was “so flimsy” and “obviously political.” That sound you just heard? Half of CNN’s primetime lineup spontaneously combusting.

The Cold Hard Facts You’re Not Hearing Anywhere Else

Let’s take a moment here. Chris Cuomo, one of the high priests of the anti-Trump resistance, is now admitting that maybe — just maybe — the years-long media meltdown over Russiagate was a poorly staged Broadway show with Adam Schiff as the understudy for Captain Ahab. If you’re wondering how we got to the point where even Cuomo is second-guessing the left’s greatest hits, it’s because the facts finally caught up to the fiction.

But wait, there’s more. Cuomo also issued an apology for parroting government talking points during COVID. “I’m sorry that I didn’t have a platform during the phase of the pandemic when we started to learn that a lot of our underlying assumptions were wrong,” he said. You know, like the six feet of social distancing, the two masks, the “safe and effective” mantras, and of course, the vaccine mandates that had people fired from their jobs. Cuomo admits he missed the boat on all of it. Of course, he wasn’t just on the boat — he was steering the thing into the iceberg while yelling, “Trust the science!”

He even turned on the Democrats with a rare moment of clarity: “I should have been stronger about how they were f***ing up this process and getting themselves into a position where they seemed like Trump was a less risky choice.” Newsflash, Chris — that’s because Trump *was* the less risky choice. And still is.

But don’t go thinking this is a full conversion. Cuomo still claims he’s not partisan. According to him, he hates both parties. Noble, right? Except when he says, “I want to bash the Democratic Party. And I want to bash the Republican Party because they are part of a system that is killing our democracy.” Hm. Sounds a lot like the same “burn it all down” rhetoric we’ve heard from the left every time they lose an election. When Democrats say “democracy is dying,” what they mean is “we don’t like the outcome.”

Let’s be honest. Cuomo’s sudden bout of journalistic guilt isn’t because he found Jesus. It’s because he found a smaller audience. He’s not on CNN anymore. He’s on NewsNation, which is pretty much the public access channel of cable news. If a tree falls in the forest and no one’s watching Cuomo, does he still apologize? Apparently, yes — repeatedly — with a side of performative angst.

In the end, Cuomo’s “I’m sorry” tour is less about accountability and more about relevance. He’s trying to straddle both sides, but in the process, he’s reminding everyone why trust in corporate media is at an all-time low. Americans are tired of being gaslit by the same people who now admit they got it all wrong.

Too late, Chris. The damage is done. The lies were broadcast. And the only thing you’re sorry for is that we were watching.

