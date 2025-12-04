Nearly 500 state employees in Minnesota are blowing the whistle on Gov. Tim Walz, accusing him of enabling massive Somali fraud rings that siphoned more than a billion dollars from taxpayers. According to these workers, they’ve been trying to sound the alarm for years—only to be ignored not just by Walz, but by Kamala Harris and the DNC as well.

The employees, all from the Minnesota Department of Human Services (MDHS), say that every time federal money was announced for grants, a wave of Somali-run nonprofits would mysteriously appear in Minneapolis. Walz, governor since 2019, allegedly looked the other way as these nonprofits ballooned in number and began extracting huge sums from programs meant for the state’s most vulnerable residents.

The programs at the center of the scandal were supposed to feed hungry children during the pandemic, assist the homeless, and support autistic kids. An audit showed the opposite happened: zero children fed, zero homeless helped, zero autism services delivered. Yet the groups behind these operations reportedly pocketed more than $1 billion in taxpayer money.

When Kamala Harris became the Democrats’ nominee in 2024, MDHS employees tried to warn the campaign that Walz was neck-deep in enabling these fraud networks. According to the whistleblowers, Harris knew about the allegations and chose him anyway. They went public with their concerns—but were ignored by both the campaign and the national press.

The same media that obsesses over Sarah Palin’s wardrobe and Trump’s dessert choices had no interest in vetting Walz or investigating widespread fraud targeting children, the homeless, and disabled Minnesotans.

Once the scam became too big to hide, Walz allegedly worked to shield his administration. MDHS employees say he weakened the Office of the Legislative Auditor when it raised questions. Whistleblowers claim they were monitored, intimidated, and that some even faced threats directed at their families.

Federal investigators under the Trump administration are now unraveling what appears to be a sprawling network of fraudulent nonprofits operating with political protection at the state level. So far, 59 individuals tied to these rings have been prosecuted. ICE is reportedly preparing large-scale operations in Somali neighborhoods in Minneapolis as the investigation widens.

The scale of the fraud makes one thing clear: this operation didn’t happen by accident. It required cooperation—or at least willful neglect—by people at the top of Minnesota’s political structure.

Walz now faces mounting calls for a full criminal investigation into fraud, corruption, and retaliation against whistleblowers. And with federal investigators closing in, the questions are no longer about whether something happened—but how far up the ladder the responsibility goes.

