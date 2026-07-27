Indiana Fever shooting guard Sophie Cunningham sat down at a pre-game press conference on Wednesday, looked at a room full of reporters who wanted her to grovel, and gave them three words: “I said what I said.”

The reporters were expecting a retraction and instead they got nothing.

Cunningham had made waves during an ESPN interview earlier this month when she said she wanted to “protect young girls in the locker room” and that female athletes “shouldn’t have to go against biological men.” The response from the usual corners of the internet was predictable — she was branded “anti-trans,” accused of hate, and treated like she’d committed some kind of career-ending crime for stating what roughly 70% of Americans already believe.

When reporters pressed her about those comments at Wednesday’s presser, clearly expecting the standard celebrity apology tour — the misty eyes, the “I’ve learned so much,” the carefully workshopped statement from a crisis PR firm — Cunningham skipped the script entirely. “I think it’s kind of common sense, and I think I’ll always believe in that,” she said.

She wasn’t done. “I think it’s really important to protect children and that’s little girls. I do have beliefs. I do have morals, and I’ll always stand on those.” When asked whether she understood why some viewed her comments as derogatory, Cunningham said she doesn’t “dislike anyone” and believes there’s “room to love everyone” — but her opinion hadn’t changed. Not a syllable of it.

“That’s why you have Title IX,” Cunningham added. “That’s why you have some of the greats in women’s sports.”

The media playbook for these situations is well-established. Athlete says something the cultural gatekeepers don’t like. Social media mobs descend. Corporate sponsors start getting nervous. The athlete gets pulled into a room with PR handlers, and two days later we get a Notes-app apology that reads like it was drafted by a committee of hostage negotiators. Cunningham didn’t just refuse to follow the playbook — she lit it on fire at the podium.

Stephen A. Smith publicly backed Cunningham’s stance, saying he “can’t applaud her enough.” Which tells you something about where the actual mainstream is on this issue versus where the media pretends it is. When Stephen A. Smith is the voice of reason in a cultural debate, the people demanding apologies might want to recalibrate.

Cunningham also made clear she’s “not a very political person” — a line that would be unremarkable in any other decade but now functions as its own act of defiance. Saying “biological men shouldn’t compete against women” used to be the starting point of women’s athletics. Title IX was literally built on that premise. Now stating it out loud in a WNBA press conference gets treated like an act of insurrection.

This is how celebrities and influencers can defend young girls and teen athletes. The reporters in that room had one job: get her to flinch. She gave them “I have never once stated that I hated the trans community,” paired with an absolute refusal to retract anything.

Seventy percent of the country agrees with her. Title IX agrees with her. Basic biology agrees with her. The only people who don’t are the ones who showed up to a press conference expecting a woman to apologize for defending women.

Common sense used to be common. Apparently now it takes a shooting guard to remind everyone.

Share