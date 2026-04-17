Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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Naomi's avatar
Naomi
17h

The title of this article is 6 Republicans who crossed over, to vote with Democrats. Though I tried, I could find no names at all. Why?

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Mike W's avatar
Mike W
17hEdited

This may be off topic but there is a lot of talk about Hunter Biden living overseas and not paying his bills here - especially his own legal fees. I wonder what lawyers call a lawyer who does not pay the lawyers who represented him and made it possible for him to flee? Apparently Hunter only rakes in the money from Daddy's connections - he does not pay his bills with it. They also suspect that he is living in Capetown South Africa after all the rhetoric from Joe Biden and the Democrats about how they alone care for black people. Hunter moves to one of the most segregated and racist places on earth? AND he calls it the most beautiful city in the world? Wake up Democrat voters - You've been played.

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