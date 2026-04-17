Well, folks, we found them. Six House Republicans decided yesterday that the best use of their voting card was to reach across the aisle, link arms with Nancy Pelosi’s junior varsity squad, and vote to restore Temporary Protected Status for thousands of Haitian nationals — a status the Trump administration had just finished revoking as part of actually doing the job voters sent him to do.

And before we get into the names — and oh boy, we’re getting into the names — let’s talk about that word. Temporary. The dictionary says temporary means “lasting for only a limited period of time.” The Haitian TPS designation was created in 2010 after the earthquake. That was sixteen years ago. In the time this “temporary” status has existed, an American child has been born, learned to walk, gone through elementary school, hit puberty, graduated high school, gotten a driver’s license, started voting, and is now old enough to buy beer. But the “temporary” status? Still temporary. Still being renewed. Still protecting people who’ve been here longer than some marriages last.

You know what else lasts fifteen years? A mortgage that’s halfway paid off. A Toyota Camry with decent maintenance. The career of a mid-tier NBA player. But somehow, in the minds of these six Republicans and the entire Democrat caucus, fifteen years of “temporary” still counts as temporary. At some point you’re not a guest anymore. You’re a resident. And if you’re a resident for a decade and a half, what you’ve got isn’t Temporary Protected Status — it’s citizenship with extra paperwork and none of the civic responsibility.

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The Six Names You’ll Want to Remember

The roll call is public. The Clerk of the House publishes it. There is no hiding. Every single one of these six just handed their next primary challenger the greatest opposition research gift since somebody invented the opposition research industry.

These are the six Republicans who looked at a president who won in 2024 on the promise to end this exact kind of immigration shell game — and decided, nope, we know better than the voters. We know better than the guy who won Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia. We, the six of us, have determined that the American people didn’t really mean it when they said “end the open border.” They were just venting.

Primary season is live right now. Filing deadlines are happening this month in multiple states. Every MAGA-aligned candidate sitting on the sidelines wondering if they should jump in just got their answer. The super PACs are already cutting the mailers. You can practically hear the printers warming up.

The Game They’re Playing

Here’s how this scam works, and it’s important you understand it because these six Republicans are counting on you not understanding it.

Step one: A disaster happens somewhere. Could be an earthquake, could be a hurricane, could be a civil war, could be Tuesday. Step two: Washington announces Temporary Protected Status — sounds reasonable, right? Temporary. Protected. Status. All good words. Step three: Eighteen months later, when the “temporary” designation is supposed to expire, Washington renews it. Step four: Repeat step three until the heat death of the universe.

Meanwhile, the people granted this “temporary” status are putting down roots. They’re getting jobs. They’re having kids. They’re signing leases. They’re becoming part of the fabric of American communities. Which is great — genuinely, good for them. But then when any president, any administration, anyone at all tries to actually enforce the word “temporary,” suddenly it’s cruel. Suddenly it’s heartless. Suddenly you’re breaking up families.

You know what breaks up families? A legal system that lies to everyone involved. That tells migrants the status is temporary while everyone in Washington knows it isn’t. That tells American voters the border is under control while importing permanent residents under a temporary label. Everyone gets played. Except the political class, which gets exactly what it wants: more dependents, more voters-in-waiting, more cheap labor, and more leverage over both parties.

“But, Haiti Is Dangerous”

Yeah. It is. Haiti is a disaster. The gangs run Port-au-Prince. The government barely functions. It is, by any honest measure, one of the most broken countries in the Western Hemisphere. We’re not disputing that.

What we’re disputing is the idea that America’s immigration system should be a permanent pressure valve for every failed state on earth. Because if that’s the rule, we’re not a country anymore. We’re a refugee camp with a flag and a football league. There are 195 countries on the planet. Roughly a hundred of them are dysfunctional in some meaningful way. If “your country is dangerous” is a valid reason to live in America permanently, then the answer to “who gets to come here” is “literally everyone who wants to,” which means “no one makes that decision, it just happens.”

And that’s not an immigration policy. That’s a surrender.

The Political Math

Here’s the part these six Republicans didn’t think through — or, more charitably, thought through and decided didn’t matter because they think their seats are safe.

Their seats are not safe.

The Republican base in 2026 is not the Republican base in 2012. It is not the base that put up with John McCain lecturing everyone about civility while the border turned into Swiss cheese. It is not the base that nodded along while Paul Ryan wrote amnesty bills. This base watched Trump win twice on immigration. This base watched the asylum approval rate collapse to 7% because somebody finally enforced the law. This base is not in a forgiving mood.

And the beautiful thing about a roll call vote is that you can’t explain it away. You can’t say “I was misquoted.” You can’t say “the media twisted my words.” The vote is the vote. It’s on paper. It will be on every mailer, in every digital ad, in every town hall question, in every debate, from now until the primary.

Six Republicans just volunteered to be the 2026 primary season’s starter pistol. We’ll see how it works out for them.

But we’ve got a pretty good guess.

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