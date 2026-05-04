Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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Wyatt Earp's avatar
Wyatt Earp
1d

Time to drag Schiff, Hillary Clinton Obama and all democrats politicians that was involved in pushing these lies. To THE FIRING WALLS TO BE EXECUTED!

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Sharon smith's avatar
Sharon smith
1d

So arrest somebody already

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