Dan Bongino just went on Hannity and casually dropped a bombshell that should have every Crossfire Hurricane architect reaching for their lawyer’s phone number. While reviewing classified materials in his role as Deputy Director of the FBI, Bongino found a roughly 100-page document sitting in a burn bag — as in, a bag used to destroy evidence — that blows the lid off the Russia collusion hoax in ways we didn’t even know were possible.

A burn bag. They literally tried to incinerate the receipts, and Bongino fished them out like a raccoon at a crime scene. These people are unbelievable.

For anyone who spent the last six years saying “Russiagate was a setup,” congratulations — you were right, and it turns out you were actually being too generous. Bongino’s exact words: “I thought I knew Russiagate. It was like 10 times worse.” Ten times worse than the guy who literally wrote a bestselling book about how corrupt the investigation was already thought it was. Let that marinate for a second.

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We always knew Crossfire Hurricane was a political hit job dressed up in FBI letterhead. We knew the Steele dossier was garbage funded by the Clinton campaign. We knew the FISA warrants on Carter Page were built on fabricated evidence. We knew Peter Strzok and Lisa Page were texting each other about their “insurance policy” against a Trump presidency like a couple of scheming soap opera villains.

But apparently all of that — ALL of it — was just the stuff they let us see.

The document Bongino pulled out of that burn bag reportedly reveals just how deep the conspiracy went and how many people had their fingerprints on it. He hasn’t been able to share specifics yet (classified materials and all), but the fact that it was in a burn bag tells you everything you need to know about what the previous regime thought of transparency.

“Hey, should we preserve this 100-page document that details how we weaponized federal law enforcement against an incoming president?”

“Nah, throw it in the fire bag.”

Real profiles in courage over there at the Hoover Building.

The timing here matters. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has already publicly alleged that the Obama administration promoted a false Russian interference narrative. The DOJ has a grand jury investigation underway looking into the origins of the whole sordid mess. And now Bongino — who’s sitting inside the FBI with a security clearance and access to the file cabinets — just told the world that the worst political scandal in modern American history is actually ten times worse than the worst political scandal in modern American history.

Pop quiz: when was the last time the FBI tried to destroy evidence of its own corruption and the story had a happy ending for the FBI? We’ll wait.

Here’s what makes this different from every other Russiagate revelation. Previous bombshells came from congressional investigations, FOIA requests, and reporters digging through redacted documents. This one came from inside the building. Bongino is the Deputy Director of the FBI. He’s not filing a lawsuit to get access to these files — he’s literally sitting in the office where they keep them. And he found a 100-page document that someone tried to destroy.

That’s not a “clerical oversight.” That’s consciousness of guilt.

We spent four years listening to Democrats and their media stenographers tell us that questioning the Russia investigation made you a conspiracy theorist, a Putin puppet, or both. Adam Schiff went on television approximately nine thousand times claiming he had “direct evidence” of Trump-Russia collusion (he didn’t — he had hair gel and a talent for lying on camera). The entire Democratic establishment, plus half the Republican one, told us to sit down and trust the institutions.

The institutions were trying to burn the evidence.

Now, the grand jury investigation is reportedly moving forward, and with Bongino’s discovery adding fuel to the fire (pun intended, considering the burn bag), the people who orchestrated this mess should be losing sleep. We’re not talking about a rogue agent or a single bad decision. We’re talking about a coordinated effort to take down a sitting president using fabricated intelligence — and then an effort to destroy the proof.

Bongino said he couldn’t go into full detail on what the document contains, and that’s fine. We’ve waited this long. But the fact that he went on national television and said the scandal is “10 times worse” than even he expected? That’s not a guy who found a mildly embarrassing memo. That’s a guy who found the whole playbook.

The grand jury has the subpoena power. Bongino has the documents. And the American people finally have someone inside the FBI who isn’t interested in covering up the crimes of the last administration.

Burn bags work great — right up until someone actually checks them

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