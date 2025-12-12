Kamala Harris is back — not with ideas, not with leadership, not with any meaningful reflection on why voters rejected her — but with a New York Times profile so unintentionally brutal it reads like political satire. And yet, somehow, the most shocking part is Harris’s own belief that she deserves a marble bust in the halls of Congress.

Yes, really.

According to the Times, Harris is convinced her place in American history is already locked in, despite losing the 2024 presidential race so decisively that Democrats refuse to name her as the leader of the party or promote her for any other political position. But instead of rebuilding credibility or putting in the work, she’s on a book tour full of vague one-liners, evasive platitudes, and the same word salads that made her a punchline on the campaign trail.

The Times describes her current approach with brutal clarity: “Old advisers, both allied and estranged, have squinted from afar at her book tour, wondering what exactly her strategy is, or if there is any at all… There has been virtually none of the strategic repackaging that a future candidate typically does, the buffing out of flaws and shining up of strengths.”

Translation: even her friends think she’s losing it.

Her 2024 campaign imploded for a simple reason — no one knew what she stood for. While President Donald Trump was blasting across the country with a detailed plan to close the border, bring back manufacturing jobs, drill baby drill, etc., Harris relied on pre-screened interviews, hyper-edited clips, and endless platitudes. Voters facing inflation, border chaos, and cultural upheaval weren’t looking for a TED Talk; they wanted a plan.

And according to the Times, Harris still hasn’t developed one.

She reportedly told the paper she doesn’t “feel burdened” by polls, pundits, or the fact that she cratered her own party’s prospects. In her words, “Her place in history is already secure, and she knows it.”

Then came the line that stopped even seasoned political reporters in their tracks:

“There will be a marble bust of me in Congress. I am a historic figure like any vice president of the United States ever was.”

For someone who spent the entire year after her defeat sitting on the sidelines while Democrats tore themselves apart, the self-congratulation is… bold.

