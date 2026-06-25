Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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Cassandra's avatar
Cassandra
7h

Ridiculous. The whole world were slaves owners at the time including Africa. They were enslaving each other in addition to selling to foreigners.

That whole narrative of England & America rolling into Africa with raiding parties is BS.

And who put an end to it? We did. England first.

Do your research

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4 replies
Tania's avatar
Tania
7h

If you get $ talking BS, I’m sure Joy Reid should be billionaire

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