Joy Reid would like you to know that “nobody Black” she knows is excited about the Fourth of July.

Nobody she knows. Stop the presses, somebody fetch the Census Bureau, because Joy Reid’s group chat has apparently been promoted to a national polling firm.

Here’s what the former MSNBC host actually said, on her new YouTube show, sitting next to Alex Wagner in late June, two grown adults nodding at each other like they’d just cracked the Da Vinci Code.

“I can promise you, Black folks, we will take that day off, we will barbecue because we [are] off, but nobody Black I know is really excited about the 4th of July.”

The Fourth, she explained, is just “the celebration of slaveholders who freed themselves from having to pay taxes to the crown, for their slave empire.” Juneteenth, on the other hand, is “the real thing that Fourth of July is, because we really were not a democracy until we ended slavery.”

Washington took something from your grandfather in 1933. The plan on Trump’s desk could pay it back — at 7,000%.

Let’s start with the part that broke my brain. Joy says nobody’s excited about the Fourth — and then, in the very same breath, admits everybody takes the day off and fires up the grill. Buddy. That IS the holiday. The barbecue is not a coincidence you’re enduring. The barbecue is the point.

You have just described, in agonizing detail, the exact thing a person who is excited about the Fourth of July does on the Fourth of July. You’re standing over a smoking grill in a flag apron telling me you’re not into this. Sir, the ribs disagree.

But the cookout isn’t even the funny part. The funny part is that Joy Reid picked up a hand grenade, pulled the pin, and held it against her own chest. Because the moment you make this argument — the moment you say the Fourth is a slaveholders’ tax dodge and Black Americans should reject it — you run face-first into the one man who already settled this 174 years ago. And he was right then, and he’s right now, and he would have eaten Joy Reid’s take for breakfast and still had room for the cookout.

His name was Frederick Douglass.

Now, Joy thinks Douglass is on her side. He’s the obvious witness for the prosecution, right?

In 1852 he gave the famous speech — “What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?” — and he hammered the hypocrisy harder than anyone in American history. He called out the gap between a nation that screamed about liberty and a nation that chained men in its fields. Brutal. Unanswerable. Joy hears that title and assumes Douglass would’ve been right there on the YouTube couch, skipping the fireworks.

Except Douglass didn’t want to burn the Fourth of July down. He wanted America to LIVE UP to it.

Read the actual speech sometime — the whole thing, not the title. Douglass called the principles of the Declaration “saving principles.” He called the Constitution “a glorious liberty document.” He didn’t say the Founders’ ideals were a slaveholder’s con.

He said the ideals were RIGHT and America was failing them. He picked up the Declaration like a weapon and beat the slaveholders over the head with their own founding words. “All men are created equal” wasn’t the problem. “All men are created equal” was the answer — the exact moral charge that indicted slavery and eventually ended it. The principle convicted the practice.

That’s the whole game, and Joy fumbled it. The abolitionists didn’t reject 1776. They cashed it.

Which brings us to the other guy Joy apparently forgot, a fellow you may have heard of named Martin Luther King Jr.

When King stood on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, he didn’t say the Declaration was a tax scheme for plantation owners. He called it a “promissory note” — a check written to every American, Black and white, by the Founders themselves. He said he’d come to Washington to “cash a check.” Not to tear up the note. To cash it. The Founders’ principles weren’t King’s enemy. They were his standard. The whole “I Have a Dream” speech is built on the idea that America made a promise in 1776 and owed on it.

So let me get this straight. Douglass revered the Declaration. King invoked it as the moral measuring stick of the republic. And Joy Reid, in 2026, on a YouTube show, has decided both of them had it backwards. That’s not a hot take. That’s a woman walking into a Hall of Fame and telling the inductees they don’t understand the sport.

And here’s the part that really detonates the whole “real independence day” routine.

Juneteenth — the day Joy says is the “real thing” — only exists because the Union won the Civil War. It happened under the American flag. It happened because soldiers fighting to preserve the republic the Founders built marched into Galveston and enforced the Emancipation Proclamation. The 13th Amendment that killed slavery for good wasn’t a rejection of the American constitutional order. It WAS the American constitutional order, doing the hardest, bloodiest thing it ever did. Juneteenth isn’t the opposite of 1776. Juneteenth is 1776 finally collecting on its debt.

You don’t get Juneteenth without the country that produced the Fourth of July. The two holidays aren’t rivals. They’re the same story, eighty-nine years apart — the promise, and the payment.

Oh, and one more name for the group chat. Crispus Attucks. A Black man, among the very first Americans to die in the Boston Massacre — bleeding in the snow for the Revolution before there was even a country to bleed for. Black soldiers fought in that war. They were there at the founding Joy says was just a tax dodge for slaveholders. Turns out the “slaveholders’ tax revolt” had Black patriots dying in it from the opening scene.

You want to know the real tell here? Watch how the argument always shrinks. It started as a sweeping historical claim about America and slavery and democracy. By the end it had collapsed down to “nobody Black I know.” That’s the whole foundation — not the historical record, not Douglass, not King, not Attucks, not the 13th Amendment.

Just the people Joy hangs out with. The entire thesis is an anecdote from her contacts list. This is what’s left when a TV career ends and the research budget goes with it: the United States of Joy’s Friends.

Frederick Douglass spent his life telling America to be better than its worst men. Joy Reid spent a YouTube segment telling Black Americans to throw away the very document Douglass called glorious — and to do it from behind a grill, on a day off, with the ribs coming along nicely.

Douglass demanded America keep its promise. Joy’s just mad the promise got kept.

Fire up the grill. It’s the most patriotic thing she’ll do all year.

Share