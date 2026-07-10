Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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Gayle Drake's avatar
Gayle Drake
10h

She needs to move to a country whose flag she can be proud of!!!

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kenneth deel's avatar
kenneth deel
10h

Maybe she'd feel more comfortable if she were surrounded by hammer & sickle banners!

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