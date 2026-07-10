Sunny Hostin Says the American Flag Makes Her Feel Unsafe. She’s Been Saying It for Five Years.

On a recent episode of The View, during a segment about Fourth of July and white nationalist imagery, Sunny Hostin revisited a statement that first turned heads in 2021 and apparently hasn’t improved with age.

“I said there are times when I walk into a community and I see American flags all over the community and I suddenly feel unsafe,” Hostin told the panel.

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The American flag. The one with the stars and stripes. The one flying outside schools and firehouses and front porches from Maine to Hawaii. That flag makes Sunny Hostin feel unsafe.

This isn’t a new position. In 2021, Hostin rushed to defend New York Times contributor Mara Gay after Gay expressed discomfort at seeing “dozens of American flags” on Long Island. Hostin agreed immediately: “When I drive into a neighborhood and there are flags everywhere, I feel threatened.” Her explanation then and now is identical — a section of the country has “weaponized” the flag to signal white supremacy, so any neighborhood flying it enthusiastically is suspect.

Let’s sit with that for a moment. Hostin is a Yale Law-educated attorney who co-hosts one of the highest-rated daytime shows on television, earns a reported eight-figure salary, and has built a successful media career in the United States of America. The country whose flag triggers her sense of personal safety. The flag that flew over the country that gave her all of it.

Guest host Michelle Buteau supported the statement, which tells you everything you need to know about the current intellectual environment on that set.

This is the same Sunny Hostin who, after Latino men shifted toward Republicans in the 2022 midterms, attributed their votes to “machismo” — the assumption being that millions of Latino men couldn’t possibly have policy reasons for their choices and must be acting out some cultural pathology instead. It’s a recurring pattern on that show: when Americans don’t vote or behave the way Hostin expects, the explanation is always that they’re expressing some form of bigotry. The possibility that people simply disagree with her politics doesn’t appear to be on the table.

Megyn Kelly noted the obvious disconnect — that Hostin’s claims of feeling personally targeted sit uncomfortably alongside the reality of her wealth, platform, and influence. It’s a fair observation. There’s a considerable distance between the genuine experience of discrimination and a multimillionaire television host announcing that her neighbors’ Fourth of July decorations constitute a threat to her safety.

The statement would be easy to dismiss as a momentary overreach if Hostin hadn’t made the same argument in 2021, defended it publicly, and then repeated it in 2026. This is not a slip of the tongue. It’s a settled belief: that ordinary Americans who fly their flag are sending a message of racial menace — and that she, personally, is the target.

Most Americans hang their flags because they love their country.

Hostin has decided what that says about them. They didn’t get a vote in the interpretation.

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