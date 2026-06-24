For seven hours, your television told you the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was Donald Trump’s fault.

Seven hours of furrowed brows and grave voices and B-roll of green water, all building to the same conclusion: the algae was a metaphor. America in decline. Trump let the swamp turn the swamp green. Profound stuff.

Then the Department of the Interior hit “play.”

That’s the footage Interior released on June 23. Two people, caught on camera, ripping up and hauling off a chunk of the blue sealant lining that keeps the pool, you know, holding water. Not Trump. Not “neglect.” Not a “metaphor for the soul of the nation.” Two vandals with their hands all over federal property, dated June 19, in glorious surveillance resolution.

Funny how that detail didn’t make the seven-hour cut.

Here’s the thing about the word “controversial,” and its cousin “neglected,” and its rich uncle “Trump’s America”: the people using them never wait for the tape. They didn’t ask what happened to the pool. They decided what happened to the pool. The algae fit the script, so the algae got the airtime — and the camera footage of two human beings dismantling a national monument got nothing, because vandals tearing up the Lincoln Memorial doesn’t help anybody blame the guy they already wanted to blame.

The Reflecting Pool was built to mirror the Washington Monument and the man in the marble chair. For one news cycle, it mirrored something else entirely: how fast the press will run with a story it likes and how quietly it tiptoes away from a story it doesn’t.

And let’s be clear about the math here. It took the Interior Department a few days to pull the security tape, identify the damage, and put real footage of real suspects in front of the public. It took the networks zero days to assign blame to a guy who wasn’t holding a crowbar. One of those institutions did its job. Guess which one has the bigger budget.

You watched it happen in real time. You. The one who sat there while a cable anchor turned pond scum into a State of the Union address. You were told, with the full confidence of a Pulitzer board, that the green water meant the country was crumbling under bad leadership. Then the tape showed up, and suddenly the green water meant nothing at all, because the story had legs and the legs belonged to two vandals running off with a piece of the Lincoln Memorial.

So here’s the prediction, and write it down. There will be no seven-hour correction. There will be no grave-voiced segment titled “We Blamed the Wrong Thing.” The same outlets that turned algae into an indictment will cover the actual footage — the actual crime — for about ninety seconds, if that, somewhere between a weather hit and a commercial. The retraction always gets a fraction of the airtime the accusation got. That’s not an accident. That’s the business model.

Because the next time a piece of federal property gets damaged, the cameras will already know whose fault it is before they roll a single second of tape. They’ll have the villain picked, the chyron written, and the “metaphor for America” angle locked — and if the surveillance footage says otherwise, the surveillance footage can wait.

The tape doesn’t care about your narrative. That’s exactly why they never wait for it.

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