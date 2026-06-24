Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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Bob's avatar
Bob
40m

The socialist democrats and the liberal media are all nothing but a DISGRACE !!!

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Unchained Liberty's avatar
Unchained Liberty
30m

When it doesn't fit their narrative - they just ignore and bury it. Hope no one notices the truth.

TRUTH exposes the lie of the narrative.

Be Aware America! Notice what is going on around you! Don't just passively sit there as the media storms your brain. THINK actively as you watch! What is their purpose, their reason, for telling you what they are wanting you to hear? Are they winning on the Battlefield of Your Mind?

Turn On Your Brain BEFORE You Turn On The Media.

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