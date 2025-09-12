Patriotic Viral News

Rocky
3h

This is not a one off thing. MSNBC has a long record of distasteful reporting creating division in our country. They’ve allowed politicians to go on air and spew violent rhetoric. What they’ve done to this country is pure evil and the blood is on their hands. That goes for other MSM outlets as well. They are tearing our country down from the inside out. They should lose their license as far as I’m concerned.

Marlitt Arnouville
3h

Great!! Have fun finding another job!! I hear that Walmart is hiring cashier's and cart collectors 🤣

