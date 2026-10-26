Robert Reich went on a podcast Saturday and told Democrats to start "laying the groundwork for nationalizing Starlink and SpaceX."

His reason, quoted exactly: "It should be a public corporation."

It is one. Has been since June 12. The ticker is SPCX, it’s on the Nasdaq, and Robert Reich could have bought a share of it on his phone during the commercial break instead of going on television to demand the government steal it.

Four months. The largest initial public offering in the history of money — 555 million shares, $135 apiece, $1.77 trillion — and a former Secretary of Labor went on a show to announce that this company ought to be available to the public.

Sir. It’s for sale. There’s an app.

Now, we could be generous and call this the confusion of an 80-year-old man who stopped reading the business section around the time of the second Clinton term.

We're not going to be generous, because it isn't confusion. It's a translation error, and the translation is the whole story.

When Reich says "public corporation," he does not mean a corporation the public can buy. He means one the government owns. In his dialect those are the same word. The public is the state. The state is the public. And you — with the 401(k), with the brokerage app, with the shares you bought with money you already paid tax on — are not the public. You're the furniture.

Here's what the actual public did in June, while Reich wasn't looking. Teachers bought it. Retirees bought it. Guys who rebuild transmissions bought it on their lunch break.

And Reich's proposal is to have Washington take it from every one of them, so that it can be — one more time, his word — public.

Elon Musk responded in nine words: "Stealing companies is a serious crime. Prison for Reich."

Harsh. Also the most legally accurate thing anybody said all weekend.

In April 1952, Harry Truman seized the American steel industry. Executive order, federal control, actual shooting war on in Korea.

The Supreme Court threw it out 6-3 in about two months.

That's the box score for nationalizing an American company over its owner's objection: tried once, by a president with a war to point at, killed before summer. Reich's version has no war, no emergency, and no argument except that he doesn't care for the guy who owns it.

And the price tag is the funniest part. The Fifth Amendment says you can't take private property without paying for it. So the plan is for taxpayers to spend $1.77 trillion acquiring a thing taxpayers are currently allowed to buy for about a hundred and sixty bucks a share.

Musk also kept 82 percent of the voting power. You can't out-buy him. You can only take it. Which is exactly why the verb was "nationalizing" and not "investing."

Reich's case leans on a number he made up on the spot — that 75 percent of Musk's wealth supposedly rides on the Pentagon buying Starlink. He's the only person on earth citing it.

But run his logic to the end, which is a courtesy nobody ever extends to these people.

Too much of this company's money comes from the government. Solution: the government takes the whole company. We've cured the dependency by making it total. The patient has a fever, so let's set him on fire.

This is a man who has spent fifty years explaining that the problem with America is the wrong people having too much power, and whose answer, every single time, in every decade, under every president, is to hand more power to the people doing the explaining.

The solution never changes. Only the villain does.

Nobody's seizing SpaceX. Not next year, not under this Court.

So watch for the version that doesn't need a Court. Contracts slow down. Spectrum licenses develop complications. Some agency discovers a brand-new fascination with launch cadence. Nobody votes, nobody's on record, and strangling a company through the permission process has never once required a law.

That's the real groundwork. Reich just said the quiet half out loud because that's what retired Cabinet secretaries do now — podcast, grievance, nap.

And here's the thing underneath all of it.

A country gets as many SpaceXes as it makes it worth building. Britain nationalized steel, coal, cars and the airlines, and you can tour most of those industries in a museum now. The seizure is never the expensive part. The expensive part is the thirty years afterward, when nobody builds the next one because everybody watched what happened to the last guy who did.

We spent a decade paying the Russians for rides to a space station we built. Then one American company fixed it, cheaper, with rockets that land standing up like something out of a cartoon.

You're allowed to want more of that instead of less.

Reich looked at the single thing this country still does better than anybody alive and asked who ought to take it off us.

That's the oligarchy problem right there. It's just not wearing the costume he thinks it is.

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