Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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Coemgh's avatar
Coemgh
18h

Republicans got fired because they were in the way of the Democrats and RINOs destroying America in time for Agenda 2030.

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Bert80's avatar
Bert80
14h

"expand housing affordability" - problem with this is, every time they say it, they really don't know how bad off financially we are, and I mean MILLIONS. They (including President Trump) always talk about building more houses. For seniors on Social Security, even with a VA zero down payment, it is not doable, due to thousands of $$$ required up front in deposit, inspection, appraisal, & every closing cost in the book.

That leaves millions of people looking to rent, and its why we have 112 MILLION RENTERS in America. And this scenario is in dire need of govt action, where just about everything that could go wrong, is doing just that. Landlord wolves continue to raise rents at astonishing rates.

10% increase every year is common, while the Social Security COLA is at a pitifully low 3.6%.

Then there are the MIRs (Minimum Income Requirement). Never mind that your current rent is $200/mo more than where you are looking to move to, and you have a sold gold 5 yr perfect rental record. You still get chased away by DUMB housing rental offices demanding an MIR of 3 X the rent.

so this means instead of renting to LOW RISK, stable seniors on Social Security, they rent to yiung people with JOBS & income of 3 X the rent. Never occured to them that these workers may have an income of 3 X the rent now and a month later, their income may be NOTHING (as opposed to the Soc Sec folks whose income never goes away).

So they cant get the low risk vs risk scenario right, and thy keep blasting away with high rent increases that have created a 200+% rent inflation over the past 5 yrs.

With the whole deluge of political TV ads has anyone even mentioned MIRs or an apartment going from $750/mo to $2500/mo in a few yrs ?

I would characterize low income Americans (looking for rental housing) with one word > ABANDONED.

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