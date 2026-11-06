Three-quarters of voters walked into the booth Tuesday saying their financial condition had gotten worse. Not "stayed the same." Not "improved slightly." Worse. That number landed on Republicans like a piano falling from a fourth-story window, and the party hit the pavement accordingly.

Gas above $4 a gallon. Diesel above $6. And the guys who promised in 2024 to fix it couldn't point to a single grocery receipt that proved they had.

John Solomon, of Just the News, laid out a five-point recovery blueprint in AMAC Newsline that reads less like a pep talk and more like an after-action report from a unit that just got overrun. The diagnosis is blunt: voters didn't reject conservatism. They rejected broken promises on affordability. The prescription is specific enough to be worth reading twice.

The problem we all face no matter what happens after the election.

Strategy one is a $50 million private legal defense fund for Trump appointees facing the coming wave of congressional and state-level investigations. Democrats already boasted that Republicans would need to "lawyer up." Solomon's argument is simple — if your people spend the next two years in depositions instead of policy shops, you've already lost 2028 before it starts.

Strategy two is the policy reboot. Block bad Democratic proposals via veto, fine. But that's defense. The offense Solomon outlines is granular: extend Medicare and Social Security solvency through fraud savings, make medical expenses tax-deductible, resolve the Camp Lejeune toxic water settlement that's been dragging through the system, expand housing affordability, and restructure Israel aid.

The third strategy is where it gets uncomfortable for the consultant class. Solomon argues the old Republican coalition — aging Baby Boomers, evangelical church networks, Fox News viewers — is a shrinking asset. The replacement parts are Hispanic Catholics, working-class tradesmen, cops, veterans, small business owners, and anti-war youth voters who showed up for Trump in 2024 but didn't come back for the midterm roster. Rep. Beth Van Duyne, the Texas Republican, told Solomon "it could just take one election cycle if Democrats fumble." Given that Democrats are sitting on a 54% unfavorable rating — with one in five of their own House voters viewing the party unfavorably — the fumble isn't hypothetical.

Strategy four is infrastructure, and not the roads-and-bridges kind. Solomon wants state GOP organizations rebuilt from the ground up: new vendors, candidate training programs that balance MAGA energy with traditional conservative mechanics, and an end to the recycled consultant carousel that keeps cashing checks after losses.

The fifth play is the longest shot and the most interesting. Solomon envisions a conservative entertainment ecosystem — affordable, ad-supported streaming that relocates production from Los Angeles to the Nashville-Dallas corridor and delivers via satellite-cellular alliances instead of legacy cable. It sounds ambitious until you remember that the current cultural pipeline produces content most of the country actively avoids.

What's missing from the blueprint is any suggestion that the party should moderate. Solomon doesn't float moving left on immigration, softening on crime, or discovering a sudden enthusiasm for green energy subsidies. The argument is that the product is fine. The delivery failed.

The states where the damage hit hardest — Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Wisconsin — are the same states where affordability anxiety polls highest. Solomon's read, backed by the exit data, is that voters in those states heard "we'll fix inflation" in 2024, waited 24 months, and rendered a verdict.

They were mad as hell. And they voted like it.

Dan Weber, the AMAC founder whose organization claims over two million members, published Solomon's framework the morning after the results came in. Not a week later. Not after a "listening tour." The morning after.

Democrats won Tuesday with a 54% unfavorable rating. That's not a mandate. That's a restraining order the other party forgot to file.

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