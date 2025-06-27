Senator Lisa Murkowski (R–AK) has admitted she may be open to a plan that could hand control of the U.S. Senate to Democrats — a move that would severely undermine President Trump’s ability to advance his agenda and deliver on the promises that Republican voters supported.

In an interview on the podcast GD Politics, Senator Murkowski was asked about a hypothetical scenario where Democrats pick up three Senate seats in 2026 and approach her to help secure a majority by caucusing with them. Rather than reject the idea, Murkowski said “there may be that possibility” if it would “help Alaskans.”

This revelation comes as a blow to Republican voters who backed Murkowski expecting her to support Republican priorities and help pass conservative legislation. Instead, Murkowski — long seen as one of the most unpredictable votes in the GOP — is signaling that she could side with Democrats at a critical time, potentially blocking key parts of Trump’s second-term agenda.

Murkowski’s record has often placed her at odds with her own party. She has frequently broken ranks on major votes and was one of the most vocal Republican critics of President Trump during his first term. At one point, she even accused Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency of “traumatizing people” — a statement that drew sharp criticism from conservatives.

Her latest comments are seen by many as confirmation of what they’ve suspected for years: that Murkowski has been willing to undermine Republican efforts whenever it suits her politically. For voters in Alaska who elected her to support Republican policies, this feels like a betrayal — one that could have major consequences for the balance of power in Washington.

If Murkowski follows through, Democrats could gain the upper hand in the Senate without having to win a clear majority outright at the ballot box. That would make it significantly harder for President Trump and Senate Republicans to deliver on issues like border security, immigration, energy policy, and judicial appointments.

This isn’t just political rhetoric either. Watch Sen. Murkowski herself admit to being open to this plan:

