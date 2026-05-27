A taxpayer-funded nonprofit employee was arrested on federal drug distribution charges just one day after Spencer Pratt — yes, the guy from The Hills — publicly exposed NGOs handing out needles to addicts on Mayor Karen Bass’s dime. You can’t make this stuff up, folks, but you also don’t have to, because apparently all it takes to break a major drug scandal in Los Angeles is one reality TV star with a camera.

Let that sink in. The entire Los Angeles city government, the LA Times, every local news station — couldn’t be bothered. But Spencer Pratt says “the same people giving out needles are also giving out drugs,” and boom, there’s a federal arrest the very next day. Almost like they already knew and just didn’t care until someone with an audience started talking.

Christopher Barret Johnson, a 42-year-old Culver City resident who worked for People Assisting the Homeless — better known as PATH — was pulled over by law enforcement near MacArthur Park on May 5 after he abruptly made a U-turn in front of officers in his BMW. Inside that BMW, authorities found 142 grams of fentanyl and nearly 46 grams of methamphetamine. So the guy working for a taxpayer-funded “harm reduction” nonprofit was cruising around one of LA’s most notorious open-air drug markets with enough fentanyl to kill a small town.

Harm reduction. Sure.

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First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli for the Central District of California didn’t mince words when announcing the charges. “They call these policies ‘harm reduction,’” Essayli said. “I consider them ‘harm enabling.’” He also made clear the feds intend to “liberate the park from an open-air drug market that’s proliferated here for too long.” If convicted, Johnson faces a mandatory minimum of five years in federal prison and a maximum of 40 years.

Now here’s where it gets really fun. Pratt, who is running against Karen Bass for mayor, had released a video detailing how Bass and LA Council Member Nithya Raman were funneling taxpayer money to NGOs that were literally increasing drug use by handing out needles and pipes. Not metaphorically. Literally handing addicts the tools to shoot up, courtesy of your tax dollars.

And it wasn’t just Johnson. A major federal sweep in early May netted 18 arrests at MacArthur Park and recovered 40 pounds of fentanyl from a single stash house — that’s roughly 190,000 lethal doses, for anyone keeping score. The operation was dubbed “Free MacArthur Park,” which tells you everything you need to know about how far gone that neighborhood was under Bass’s leadership.

The Sinaloa Cartel and 18th Street Gang — both designated foreign terrorist organizations — were running the show at the park. And the city’s response? Fund nonprofits to hand out clean needles. That’s like hiring a valet service at a chop shop.

Spencer Pratt told a journalist in a one-on-one interview, “The same people giving out needles are also giving out drugs.” He even predicted “arrests are coming.” The man called his shot like Babe Ruth, and the very next day, the feds delivered.

We live in a timeline where a guy who got famous for being a villain on a Laguna Beach spinoff is doing more to clean up Los Angeles than the actual mayor. Pratt is now polling at 22% against Bass’s 30% in a recent Emerson College poll, and honestly, after watching Bass fumble the fires, the homelessness crisis, and now a full-blown federal drug scandal operating under her own funded programs — 22% feels low.

The real punchline? Bass was caught on video back in July 2025 confronting federal agents. She wasn’t helping them. She was getting in their way. That’s the person running Los Angeles right now.

My prediction: Spencer Pratt is going to ride this needle scandal straight into a runoff. And Karen Bass is going to spend the next six months explaining why her “harm reduction” programs employed a fentanyl dealer. Good luck with that one, Madam Mayor.

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