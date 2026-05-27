Patriotic Viral News

Patriotic Viral News

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gitmonewscum's avatar
gitmonewscum
7hEdited

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DYbT0jTo4Lj/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet

LoL!

Yep, very true. I've seen it on many occasions as an L.A. 911 1st Responder on the Rescue!

aka Ambulance. What's worse is the Extreme Leftist L.A. City Council/D.S. pass out "Narcan" to the homeless so when under extreme duress their buddies/partners can zap 'em back alive & live another day to shoot up more drugs! Vicious Cycle those Leftists condone/promote/push as if they really don't wanna remedy the homeless situation but rather keep it afloat for them to skim/scam funds fraudulently... DEMONRATS its what they do, "CHEAT-STEAL-LIE-DENY"!

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Thomas Morgan's avatar
Thomas Morgan
7h

Bass needs to be arrested and jailed now!

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