We should have seen this one coming. Following the White House press conference on vaccines and Tylenol being contributing factors for autism, pregnant liberal women started guzzling Tylenol on TikTok videos. What is wrong with these people? Maybe President Trump should make a big announcement that people shouldn’t take fentanyl. Our political problems in America just might solve themselves!

Everyone is talking about Tylenol after the autism presser, which is bizarre. Did all these people commenting on it forget to watch the whole thing?

President Trump directly blamed vaccines for the autism surge that’s been taking place over the past 40 years. He recommended breaking up the vaccine schedule over a period of many years, if parents even decide to vax their kids. He also noted correctly that there are some communities that don’t take vaccines and have no autism (like the Amish).

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. forcefully noted, “One area that we are closely examining … is vaccines. Some 70% of mothers who have children with autism believe that their child was injured by a vaccine. President Trump believes that we should be listening to these mothers instead of gaslighting and marginalizing them like prior administrations.”

“It will take time for an honest look at this topic by scientists, but I want to reassure the people in the autism community that we will be uncompromising and relentless in our search for answers. We will perform the studies that should have been performed 25 years ago.”

Since there’s a lot of confusion on this, we want to reiterate this.

Vaccines cause the injury that leads to autism. A baby or toddler gets a vaccine, and they break out in a fever within a few hours. Encephalitis (brain swelling) and febrile seizures sometimes result. The nervous parents call the doctor, who recommends Tylenol to bring the fever down. The Tylenol acts as an amplifier on the injury by suppressing glutathione.

The vaccine causes the injury that leads to autism. Tylenol makes the outcome worse.

I have many friends in the autism community. One couple that I know very well took their healthy, happy, perfectly normal son in for his second MMR shot when he was 4 years old. Within 2 minutes of the injection, he had a seizure and collapsed in the pediatrician’s office. He’s been autistic and non-verbal ever since. Tylenol did not do that.

But anyway, what is wrong with these liberal pregnant women suddenly guzzling Tylenol?

Trump Derangement Syndrome seems to be getting worse. Videos like this are all over social media this week. It’s as if their TDS has caused them to lose what few maternal instincts liberals had left.

Mentally healthy women get really paranoid about what they put into their bodies, especially during the first pregnancy, when it’s all new. They turn into Alex Jones-level researchers about every product, food, and drink they use. That was certainly true of my wife.

We all know that smoking and drinking alcohol are bad during pregnancy. But when women go into that research mode, it’s intense.

“Is this skin cream okay for my baby? What about this shampoo? Or this soap? Can I still eat bacon? Is this nail polish remover safe? What about the nail polish itself? Is it okay to pet the dog? Should we get rid of the dog?”

It’s wacky (I’m teasing), but it’s also a very good thing! We know that whatever a pregnant woman puts in her body is also going into the baby’s body, which is still undeveloped. It’s natural and sane for a woman to care about the child she’s carrying. That’s why so many women wisely rejected the experimental COVID jabs a few years ago. A woman should always “trust her gut” when it comes to her baby.

But these liberal women. Oof!

Trump also says you shouldn’t drink or smoke during pregnancy, so what now, ladies?

I’d love to ask these dingbats who think they are following the science, “Okay, if vaccines and Tylenol don’t contribute to autism, then what does?”

It’s got to be something. The medical community has been claiming for 30 years that autism is caused by everything except for vaccines. Anything but that! Meanwhile, they’ve never conducted the vaccine studies that HHS is about to embark on.

In the short term, how do we protect these babies from their crackpot liberal mothers? Is it time to have a conversation about common sense Tylenol control?

