When you can’t get your passport renewed, your Social Security check gets delayed, or the TSA line at the airport makes molasses look like a NASCAR race, you’ve probably got a government shutdown on your hands. And guess what? Seventy percent of Americans are sick of it.

That’s right—according to a recent poll, a whopping 70 percent of voters say, “Hey Congress, how about doing your job for once and keeping the government open?” Seems like a fair ask. After all, it’s not like we’re paying these people six-figure salaries and gold-plated pensions to play chicken with the U.S. economy.

But here we are again, with Democrats in Congress acting like toddlers who didn’t get their nap time. Instead of working with Republicans to pass a continuing resolution—a CR, for those not fluent in Beltway lingo—that would keep the lights on, the Dems are throwing another tantrum. They’re blocking the CR like it’s some kind of radioactive waste instead of a lifeline to keep federal workers paid and national parks open.

Now let’s be clear: this isn’t about principle. This is about politics. Democrats know that shutdowns hurt the party in power—except that power now belongs to President Trump. So their plan is simple: stall, obstruct, and hope that the chaos reflects badly on the GOP. It’s the same tired playbook they ran under Obama and dusted off under Biden. Only now, it’s backfiring.

Why? Because the American people see through the stunt. They’re not buying the drama. They don’t want partisan games—they want their country to function. Seventy percent—again, that’s seven out of ten voters—are saying, “Enough already.” Even independents, who usually avoid picking sides like it’s a minefield, are getting fed up.

Spoiler alert: they’re not amused. They want the government funded, the border secured, and inflation tackled—not another round of finger-pointing from career politicians who couldn’t balance a checkbook if their donor cash depended on it.

Behind the scenes, the Democrats’ blockade of the CR isn’t about spending levels. It’s about leverage. They want to shoehorn in unrelated pet projects—climate boondoggles, DEI slush funds, and more foreign aid than a U.N. relief summit—while pretending to be the adults in the room. Meanwhile, Republicans are offering a clean CR to keep the government open while larger budget talks continue. You know, doing the responsible thing.

But responsibility doesn’t win you headlines on MSNBC or applause from the activist base. So instead, Democrats are rolling the dice, gambling that the media will once again carry their water and blame Republicans for the mess they helped create. It’s a cynical move, but hey, when your policies have failed on crime, the border, and the economy, distraction is your best friend.

The irony? These same Democrats spent years lecturing America about “norms” and “governing.” Yet here they are, threatening another shutdown over politics. It’s like watching the arsonist call 911 and pretend to be the hero.

As pressure builds from the public, the question isn’t whether Democrats will cave—it’s how much damage they’re willing to do before they do. With 70 percent of voters demanding compromise, the clock is ticking. Will they keep blocking the CR and risk another debacle? Or will they finally admit that wrecking the country to win the next news cycle isn’t exactly a winning strategy?

Either way, one thing’s for sure: Americans are watching. And they’re smarter than the Democrats think.

The only folks still in the dark? The ones who think this shutdown game won’t come back to bite them in 2026.

