Phil Mickelson just sunk a birdie straight into the heart of the Democrat Party—and he didn’t even need a golf club to do it.

The golf legend isn’t holding back, and this time, he’s calling out the massive fraud, illegal immigration, and taxpayer abuse that Democrats are either too lazy or too corrupt to stop. At a time when President Trump is promising to claw back billions stolen through scams like the $18 billion Somali fraud in Minnesota, Mickelson is giving Americans the blunt truth: if Democrats cleaned up the mess, their entire party would collapse.

Let that sink in.

Responding to Rep. Kevin Kiley’s outrage over California’s out-of-control fraud and rising taxes, Mickelson pointed out the obvious: “Instead of stopping the fraud and theft and getting back the money, the plan is more taxes for already the highest taxed citizens in the country.” That’s California’s genius plan—bleed the working folks dry while turning a blind eye to crime and corruption. Why? Because it keeps the left in power.

It’s important to note that Mickelson is a former Californian. He was born and raised in San Diego, California. Mickelson has been very vocal over the years about moving to Jupiter Island, Florida because of his home state’s high tax rate.

Mickelson, upset with how Democrats and the liberal media have handled the fraud revelations in Minnesota and his home state said this, “The dilemma for all Democrats is if you stop the fraud, illegal immigration, and voter fraud in CA, then Republicans win CA and have a huge majority throughout the country. The Democrat party all but ends.”

This isn’t just about money—it’s about power. And the Democrats know it. That’s why they’re more interested in taxing billionaires than shutting down fraud. “How about no new taxes until government gets rid of fraud,” Mickelson added. “Until that happens more taxes will only fund more fraud.”

Oh, and remember Rep. Ilhan Omar? Mickelson says she came here fraudulently and should be sent back to Somalia. He didn’t stop there—he also called out Rep. Jasmine Crockett, saying both “spew hate” and “need to go.”

Turns out Mickelson is based. Who knew? The Californian turned Floridian gave a lot more details about what he sees playing out with this fraud scam being pulled on taxpayers in both states. Check out his tweet about the situation…

