Everyone has known for decades that there’s something really suspicious about Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) stock portfolio. She and her husband, Paul, have consistently outperformed the S&P 500 and most hedge funds for generations. The PELOSI Act, which is working its way through Congress right now, would finally put an end to insider trading in Congress.

How did your family do financially while Joe Biden was in office wrecking the country? In 2023, the Pelosi stock portfolio grew 65%. Their wealth grew another 54% last year, while American families were wondering if they’d soon have to pay for a dozen eggs on installments.

The timing of Nancy’s trades has always been suspect as well. They dumped all their shares in Microsoft and Visa right before federal investigations into those companies were launched. They bought call options on Palo Alto Networks last year, right before a national security briefing on Russia sent the stock soaring 20% higher overnight.

President Trump has been calling attention to the suspicious trading habits of the Pelosis. He also hilariously refers to Paul as Nancy’s “husband” in quotation marks on Truth Social posts. (What was that guy doing in Paul’s house so late at night while Nancy was out of town?)

When CNN asked Nancy to respond to President Trump’s allegations, it didn’t go well. Watch the epic freakout here:

