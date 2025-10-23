If irony had a face, it would be the Democrat side of the Senate Judiciary Committee this week. In a hearing that was supposed to be about Department of Justice oversight, the Left instead staged what can only be described as a political improv show—except no one was laughing, especially not Attorney General Pam Bondi, who served up truth bombs like they were hors d’oeuvres at a D.C. cocktail party.

The Democrats came in hot, aiming to accuse President Trump’s DOJ of being “corrupt” and cozy with corporate lobbyists. Unfortunately for them, they forgot one small detail: every accusation they hurled looked like a confession.

Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut tried to lead the charge, questioning Bondi over several large mergers, including the Paramount-Skydance deal and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s acquisition of Juniper Networks. He implied shady connections. Bondi, with the poise of a lioness who just spotted a wounded gazelle, snapped back, “I cannot believe that you would accuse me of impropriety when you lied about your military service. You lied, you admitted you lied to be elected a U.S. senator. Don’t you ever challenge my integrity.”

Let’s pause for a second: A sitting senator who faked military service is accusing someone else of dishonesty. That’s not just the pot calling the kettle black—it’s the pot screaming into a mirror.

Meanwhile, Senator Mazie Hirono strutted into the spotlight to add her own brand of sanctimony, accusing DOJ of being too friendly with lobbyists in the HPE-Juniper merger. What she forgot to mention—oops!—is that U.S. intelligence agencies had requested the DOJ greenlight that deal for national security reasons. You know, little things like combating the Chinese Communist Party’s tech arm, Huawei.

Bondi didn’t just hold the line—she flipped the table. And for those of us who enjoy watching hypocrisy get roasted on a spit, it was a feast.

But the best part? The Democrats kept digging. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, who’s basically the Senate’s answer to a conspiracy theorist with a law degree, tried to go after Bondi on political donations. This is the same party that spent four years ignoring Hunter Biden’s laptop, his art sales, his foreign business deals, and the fact that his dad—former President Biden—pretended not to know anything while being CC’d on the emails.

It’s like watching a guy set his neighbor’s house on fire, then call the fire department because your grill is smoking.

Let’s not forget: these are the same Democrats who weaponized the DOJ under Merrick Garland like it was their personal vendetta factory. They turned parents at school board meetings into domestic terrorists, all while ignoring actual crimes committed by their own party’s elite. They had no problem with the DOJ playing politics when it protected their friends and targeted their enemies. But now that Trump’s back in the White House and we actually have a DOJ that follows the law instead of feelings, suddenly it’s a problem?

Senator Mike Lee, the adult in the room, reminded everyone that some of the mergers being discussed fell under the jurisdiction of the FCC, not the DOJ. Minor detail, right? Only the entire basis of the Democrats’ argument. But hey, why let facts ruin a good smear campaign?

In the end, the hearing was a masterclass in projection. Democrats accused Pam Bondi of the very corruption they perfected when they were in power. And Bondi? She walked in with facts, walked out with receipts, and left the Democrats looking like amateur magicians fumbling their own disappearing act.

The American people are tired of the double standards, tired of the lectures from people who can’t keep their own closets clean. If Democrats want to talk about corruption, they should start with a mirror—and maybe read their own résumés while they’re at it.

