We warned everyone months ago that Attorney General Pam Bondi was likely to be the biggest Cabinet disappointment of President Donald Trump’s second term in office. Former Attorney General Bill Barr is starting to look like an adrenaline-fueled action movie hero next to Bondi. Other conservative media outlets are finally starting to catch on to Bondi’s shuck-and-jive and are asking what’s going on. Nothing is going on. Which is exactly what we predicted.

Joe Biden’s fake inauguration was on January 20, 2021. On January 27, the FBI arrested Trump supporter Doug Mackey for posting an anti-Hillary Clinton meme on the internet all the way back in 2016. Lawyers at the Department of Justice blew the dust off a Civil War-era anti-KKK law that no one had ever heard of, in order to charge Mackey.

That was fast! By January 31, 2021, the DOJ had arrested dozens of innocent January 6 peaceful protesters. Just 11 days into the unelected Biden regime, they had made arrests of Trump supporters in nearly every state. It was like catnip for the childless cat ladies in the Democrat Party’s base.

When the American people reelected Donald Trump in a landslide last year, we expected justice to finally arrive. We wanted arrests of pedophile Senators and perp walks for Obama Cabinet members who had committed treason. We wanted indictments and trials for the people who “fortified” the fake and stolen 2020 election. We wanted members of Congress busted for insider trading.

Instead, we’ve received… dozens of Fox News appearances from Pam Bondi.

Pam Bondi has delivered lots of talk and no action. James Comey and John Bolton have finally been indicted, and a grand jury has been empaneled to go after former Obama CIA Director John Brennan. That’s all been done since Lindsay Halligan came in to serve as Acting US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. And even then, Bondi didn’t allow a perp walk of James Comey to take place. She had him sneak into the courthouse through a back entrance to spare him the indignity.

Remember when she said she had the Epstein files “sitting on my desk as we speak?” All we got from that was the binders, which were filled with public information that we had known for years.

That’s been the pattern the whole time.

51 former Intelligence officials lied about the Hunter Biden laptop to interfere in the 2020 election. Zero indictments.

This week, Bondi claimed to be releasing “bombshell” information about a shocking miscarriage of justice that took place under the Biden regime. She actually called it a bombshell.

Do you know what it was? Jack Smith had seized Trump’s presidential phone from the Biden regime as part of the Arctic Frost investigation!

Uh… the entire internet knew that back in April. Why hasn’t Jack Smith been arrested yet for one of the dozens of abuse of power crimes he could be charged with?

On Friday morning, we were supposed to finally learn the identity of the federal agent who planted the pipe bombs on January 6. An independent journalist was going to make the big reveal in a world exclusive on Glenn Beck’s podcast. Using facial recognition, gait analysis, and other whiz-bang technology tools, the FBI had supposedly identified the bomber with 99% certainty.

But then on Thursday night, the DOJ told the journalist, “Oh, wait. Hold up. We need more time.”

Another big, fat nothing-burger.

President Trump declared the Democrat Party’s street soldiers a domestic terrorist group. He brought in a small army of independent journalists and held a roundtable with Pam Bondi there. They explained the funding networks and how the group operates.

Can we get an update on that, Bondi? It’s been a month. The DOJ can act with shocking speed when it wants to arrest a Trump-supporting granny with her knitting needles who walked into the US Capitol.

John Solomon at Just the News is finally fed up with the Attorney General. He says prosecutors at the DOJ are telling me that they’re falling so far behind on all these cases, and seeing so much inaction, that we’re unlikely to see any major prosecutions that we voted for before the 2026 midterms. Republicans in Congress are privately grumbling about Bondi’s lack of action behind closed doors.

So, there you have it. One of Barack Obama’s pet prosecutors is failing to deliver results for MAGA. Color us unsurprised.

Share