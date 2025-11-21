This week has been filled with surprises as the release of the Epstein files finally came to a vote in Congress. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) voted for the bill to release the files, but he wasn’t happy about it. He held a huffy press conference to demand that the Senate amend the bill before passing it. In a truly shocking moment, Johnson blurted out that the CIA and the NSA were working with Jeffrey Epstein’s blackmail network. This is the first time that any politician has openly admitted this.

Here is the moment from his press conference when the clearly agitated Mike Johnson admits that it will hurt “national security” to release the Epstein files unredacted:

Gee, which “sources and methods” will be exposed by releasing the Epstein files, Mr. Speaker? Would those be the “sources and methods” in which the CIA, NSA, and other alphabet agencies SEXUALLY TRAFFIC CHILDREN to the rich and powerful for blackmail material? Are those the sources and methods you’re referring to? Because it sure sounds like it.

The drama surrounding the release of these files has been a disaster for House Republicans as well.

It came out just a few days ago that Stacey Plaskett, the congressional delegate to the US Virgin Islands, was exchanging text messages with Jeffrey Epstein during one of the Democrats’ show-trial hearings with former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen in 2019. She was actually getting coached by the convicted pedophile on what questions to ask in a hearing:

Some Republicans immediately put forward a resolution to censure Plaskett, and to kick her off the powerful House Intelligence Committee. Unfortunately, GOP and Democrat leaders cut a backroom deal to save Plaskett.

The Democrats’ House Ethics Committee investigation into Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) was killed in exchange for three Republicans voting against the resolution to censure Plaskett.

Cory Mills has turned out to be a real piece work, yet the scandals surrounding him have received almost no media coverage. The Democrats had referred him to the House Ethics Committee for this laundry list of stuff.

Mills apparently converted to Islam at some point without the voters in Florida ever hearing about it. He married an Iraqi wife. While the wife was at home in Florida, Mills was keeping several “side pieces” in Washington, DC. He was allegedly sharing a bit of Sharia law with these girlfriends, because police were constantly responding to his apartment for domestic violence calls. One of his ex-girlfriends even has a restraining order against him.

On top of that, Mills was facing credible stolen valor accusations. It appears that he may have lied about his military service, much like Tampon Tim.

Oh, and on top of that, Mills owns a defense contracting business while he’s on the House Armed Services Committee. He was facing accusations of public corruption and conflict of interest for that.

We have such great political leaders! Cory Mills is no longer under investigation, and Stacey Plaskett gets to remain on the House Intelligence Committee. This looks so bad.

Way to sh*t the bed again, Republicans!

As for Mike Johnson’s request for the Senate to amend the Epstein Files Transparency Act, that also backfired spectacularly. The Senate immediately voted on the bill and passed it unanimously. It heads to President Trump’s desk now.

So, we will finally get to see whatever remains of the Epstein files, unredacted, after Merrick Garland and Christopher Wray had four years to remove all of the truly incriminating blackmail material from them. Here’s the next way that the Epstein mess is about to get worse.

Jeffrey Epstein knew a lot of people. He was a hustler. He had the email addresses and phone numbers of tons of people. Many of those people, including Donald Trump, never traveled to his island or participated in his child trafficking activities. Just because he sent a text message to a person once upon a time does not mean that person is a pedophile.

But we can already see what’s going to happen. The files will be released, and then Q-tards who just can’t accept that the Epstein files have been cleansed are going to falsely accuse innocent people of pedophilia. The people tweeting pedophilia accusations are going to get their pants sued off. That’s coming.

What a hot mess.

