Good Ol’ Jasmine Crockett, the Democrat Representative from Texas, who has become a big voice among members of her party, has done it again, delivering a shockingly stupid reason as to why American taxpayers need to fund Sesame Street in Iraq.

Crockett was speaking at a hearing when she said that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is ESSENTIAL because we need it to continue funding propaganda in places like Iraq.

And not just any propaganda – Sesame Street!

See What Changed and How it Effects You

“When you start to talk about whether or not Sesame Street, or anything else that’s on NPR or PBS, ends up in other places, this is so that there is not this warped-thought process about the Western world or about the United States.”

“We’re talking about making sure that we don’t end up allowing people to be radicalized against us” Crockett said.

The fact that Crockett is openly talking about the U.S. dumping propaganda on other countries is funny enough, but when you add in the fact that she’s claiming Elmo or the Cookie Monster are the only ones who can save us from ISIS… well that’s just pure comedy!

Crockett is defending one of the most corrupt organizations America has ever seen… and trying to tell us that we NEED it to brainwash other countries with colorful puppets.

Yikes.

Watch the video here to see Crockett’s argument.

Share